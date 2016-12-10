(818) 552-4503
Yasay in talks with Russian counterpart for PRRD Moscow visit next year

Posted On Saturday, December 10, 2016
(From left) Vice President and Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council Secretary Maria Leonor V. Robredo, Cabinet Secretary Leoncio B. Evasco, Jr., Executive Secretary Salvador C. Medialdea, Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Secretary Perfecto R. Yasay, Jr., and Department of Justice (DOJ) Secretary Vitaliano N. Aguirre II, attend the Cabinet Orientation Workshop at the Premier Guest House in Malacañan Palace on July 11,Monday. (MNS photo)

MANILA, Dec. 6 (PNA) – Secretary of Foreign Affairs Perfecto R. Yasay, Jr. is in Moscow to talk to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on how both ministries would undertake the preparations for the proposed visit to Russia of President Duterte next year.

The bilateral meeting came at the heels of the meeting between President Rodrigo Roa Duterte and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the APEC Summit in Lima, Peru.

In a statement Tuesday, the Department of Foreign Affairs said on Monday, the two foreign ministers also discussed the current state of bilateral relations and the prospects to enhance cooperation on a broad ranges of areas, spanning the political, security, economic, cultural and people-to-people spheres.

They both agreed to redouble efforts to conclude a number of agreements that would form part of the legal framework on which to build relations.

They also discussed regional and global issues including the priorities of the Philippine chairmanship of ASEAN in 2017, regional security architecture and UN issues.

This is the first visit to Russia of Secretary Yasay.

In the joint press conference held after the bilateral meeting, Secretary Yasay emphasized that this engagement is part of the continuing effort which build on the previous visits to Russia of Philippine foreign secretaries to strengthen Philippine-Russia bilateral partnership.”

