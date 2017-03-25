Will Arci fall for Daniel Matsunaga?

Arci Munoz shrugged off the idea of possibly falling for Daniel Matsunaga, who was her training partner in an aerial dance number during the pilot weekend of the ABS-CBN talent show “I Can Do That.”

Following their winning routine that weekend, Munoz and Matsunaga immediately gained a following which dubbed their team with the moniker “Darci.”

Munoz, however, stressed that her relationship with Matsunaga is purely professional and “for show” only.

“Meron kaming kontrata na pinirmahan. May kontrata kami na hindi kami puwede pumasok sa isang relasyon starting nung March 10. Kailangan six months kaming single. Apat kaming pumirma doon. Kasama po si Dandan. Kaya hindi po kami puwede talaga,” she said.

Munoz recently broke up with local rock artist Badi del Rosario, the son of Brunei’s Prince Jefri Bolkiah, while Matsunaga was previously in a relationship with Erich Gonzales.

While she appreciates the supporters of her tandem with Matsunaga, Munoz said she is not yet ready to love again just yet.

“Siguro sign ni God din ito na dapat mag-concentrate muna ako sa mas importanteng mga bagay. Hindi pa muna ako ready,” she said.

Munoz also has something to say to those who think she is just using her breakup with del Rosario to create noise because she has a new show.

“Wala akong pakialam sa kanila. Hindi ako nagbabasa ng mga comments. I’m going to live my life the way I want to,” she said. (MNS)