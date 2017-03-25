(818) 552-4503
BREAKING NEWS

Will Arci fall for Daniel Matsunaga?

Posted On Saturday, March 25, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

Arci Munoz

Arci Munoz shrugged off the idea of possibly falling for Daniel Matsunaga, who was her training partner in an aerial dance number during the pilot weekend of the ABS-CBN talent show “I Can Do That.”

Following their winning routine that weekend, Munoz and Matsunaga immediately gained a following which dubbed their team with the moniker “Darci.”

Munoz, however, stressed that her relationship with Matsunaga is purely professional and “for show” only.

“Meron kaming kontrata na pinirmahan. May kontrata kami na hindi kami puwede pumasok sa isang relasyon starting nung March 10. Kailangan six months kaming single. Apat kaming pumirma doon. Kasama po si Dandan. Kaya hindi po kami puwede talaga,” she said.

Munoz recently broke up with local rock artist Badi del Rosario, the son of Brunei’s Prince Jefri Bolkiah, while Matsunaga was previously in a relationship with Erich Gonzales.

While she appreciates the supporters of her tandem with Matsunaga, Munoz said she is not yet ready to love again just yet.

“Siguro sign ni God din ito na dapat mag-concentrate muna ako sa mas importanteng mga bagay. Hindi pa muna ako ready,” she said.

Munoz also has something to say to those who think she is just using her breakup with del Rosario to create noise because she has a new show.

“Wala akong pakialam sa kanila. Hindi ako nagbabasa ng mga comments. I’m going to live my life the way I want to,” she said. (MNS)

Related Posts

About the Author

Legal Center

Off

Campaign Promoting Benefits Of U.S. Citizenship Targets Asian Immigrants, Fastest Growing Immigrant Population

Eligible immigrants strongly urged to take the first step now to have a chance of becoming a U.S. citizen before November election Over 300,000
Posted On Saturday, November 5, 2016
Off

Campaign Promoting Benefits Of U.S. Citizenship Targets Asian Immigrants, Fastest Growing Immigrant Population

Eligible immigrants strongly urged to take the first step now to have a chance of becoming a U.S. citizen before November election Over 300,000
Posted On Saturday, October 29, 2016
Off

Campaign Promoting Benefits Of U.S. Citizenship Targets Asian Immigrants, Fastest Growing Immigrant Population

Eligible immigrants strongly urged to take the first step now to have a chance of becoming a U.S. citizen before November election Over 300,000
Posted On Saturday, October 22, 2016

Contact Balita

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Stop Invading Mosquitoes

Paul Allen Logo Paul Allen Logo 250x300 250x300 250x300
Loading Family Features Content Widget
Loading Family Features Article

Headlines

De Lima: SolGen resorting to 'basest of technicalities', not arguments

Duterte's birthday wishes: More strength, time with family

PHL Navy: BRP Gregorio Velasquez capable of surveying Benham Rise 

MMDA intensifies road clearing ops

Myanmar urged to support PHL-led initiatives for ASEAN

Duterte completes ASEAN visits

Why Lea may start refusing photo requests from fans

Ai Ai wins best actress at Queens World Film Festival

Rhony Laigo

Half million undocumented apply for license

Families to ‘Walk n’ Roll’ on Sept. 20 for ataxia that afflicts many

Fil-Ams shocked by Sen. Yee’s arrest

Entertainment

Why Lea may start refusing photo requests from fans

Ai Ai wins best actress at Queens World Film Festival

Sarah G as Darna? Here’s what she has to say

Erik addresses rumors that Angeline has new BF 

Toni returns to hosting after giving birth

Kim Chiu to star in new Chito Roño movie

Cai Cortez, husband welcome baby boy

Bea Alonzo supports Kim-Gerald teleserye reunion

Jannelle So

So La – Graceful in the Big Apple (Part 2 of 2)

Graceful in the Big Apple (Part 1 of 2)

Speculations, hype and strategy around Mayweather-Pacquiao fight

Fil-Am News

Trump nominee for state secretary grilled on EJKs in PHL

Simbang Gabi in Los Angeles celebrates its 14th anniversary

Unbearable grief on the loss of a son and remembering treasured memories

Jollibee, partner to list subsidiary on Vietnam Stock Exchange

Trump win puts future DREAMers in question

Senators on CIDG operation that led to Espinosa’s death: Premeditated

Too early to assess impact of a Trump win on PHL

Robredo hopes Duterte will keep promise to stop cussing

Myrna Aquitania

Unbearable grief on the loss of a son and remembering treasured memories

Taking advantage of various community Library special events

‘Beautiful’ The Carole King Musical: The singer’s legacy to our generation

Popular Post

Bristol: I wasn't forced to dance

9 Comments

Enchong Dee says he's dating a celebrity

8 Comments

Filipino boy singing Beyonce featured on Perez Hilton

2 Comments

Black Eyed Peas artist calls on Aquino

2 Comments

Rap Star Lil Wayne Out of Jail

1 Comment

Opportunities in the U.S. Army

Food & Dining

Chef Claude Tayag to showcase ‘Flavors of The Philippines’ in annual Embassy Chef Challenge

Mikuni Seafood Buffet: For the Best buffet and dining experience in Torrance

A Leafy Superfood Worth Learning About

Holiday recipes from top Paris chefs: French-grown quinoa, black truffle, vegetable roots and mushrooms by Alain Ducasse

Safety deserves a place at the Thanksgiving table

Quick and Easy Breakfasts for Busy Families

Just desserts: The rise of East Asia's pudding places

Wagyu Beef Steak Bowl

Rey Andres

OC Fil-Am Chamber of Commerce’s 22nd Awards Gala focuses on next gen

Asian Business Association of OC Connects Companies with Entrepreneurs

Congen Adelio Angelito Cruz ‘Meets and Greets’ Pinoys in Bellflower

© Copyright 2011. All Right Reserved Balita Online | Contact Us