Trillanes: Senate panel’s report on EJKs a ‘a piece of garbage’

MANILA, Dec 7 (Mabuhay) — Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV on Wednesday called the Senate justice committee soon-to-be released committee report “a piece of garbage” allegedly meant to cover-up extrajudicial killings.

“Talagang lumalabaas na ano siya, Duterte collaborator. Ang committee report na iyan ay cover-up ng extrajudicial killings na nagsimula at dumami ngayon noong nagsimulang umupo si President Duterte,” Trillanes said

He added: “Talagang this is a piece of garbage, ang committee report ni Sen. [Richard] Gordon.”

The senator added that the committee report is an alleged product of Gordon’s “selective justice” and “twisted logic.” “Talagang sumisipsip lang si Sen. Gordon sa kanyang political patron,” he added.

Trillanes cited Gordon’s pronouncement that he will recommend the filing of murder charges against self-confessed hitman Edgar Matobato for the killing of alleged terrorist Sali Makdum.

“On one hand pinaniniwalaan niya (Gordon) ang contention ni Matobato na siya ang nag-abduct kay Sali Makdum, na enough na ire-recommend niya na murder, pero ‘di niya pinaniniwalaan ang allegation ni Matobato na si President Duterte ang nasa likod at pag-create ng Davao Death Squad noong siya ay mayor pa,” he said.

Gordon slashed back at Trillanes.

“I’m sorry that he said that about his fellow senators. I don’t know where he comes from and he calls hardwork garbage,” he said.

He added: “Maybe sa kanya hindi lang mapaunlakan ang gusto niyang palabasin. Hindi kasi abogado eh. Kung gusto mong maipalabas kailangan mapatunayan mo. Kung di mo mapatunayan ‘wag mong sasabihing garbage.. Ito nga sasabihin ko sa kanya, it takes one to know one.”

Gordon on Tuesday said that the committee has found that the summary killings of drug suspects are not state sponsored.

However, he said the Philippine National Police’s Project Tokhang violates rights of drug suspects.

Gordon said the committee report would include recommendations against the bad behavior of Trillanes and Sen. Leila de Lima during the hearings.

Gordon cited Trillanes’ decision to allow Matobato to leave the Senate premises without waiting for the committee hearings to finish and De Lima’s “material concealment” regarding the kidnapping case filed against the self-confessed hitman.

Trillanes, however, reiterated durig the interview that it had been proven that De Lima had disclosed the information in a previous hearing.

“Blatant lie ang sinasabi niya (Gordon) na may material concealment. Nahuli na nga siya eh, nandoon pa nga sa transcript ng Senado ang sinasabi niyang concealmen ni De lima.. Siya pa mismo ang nakausap ni Matobato nang isinasalaysay ito,” he added