Toni returns to hosting after giving birth

After taking a break from work for several months since giving birth, Toni Gonzaga returned to hosting on Wednesday for the launch of a major casino.

Gonzaga and Luis Manzano were among the hosts of Okada Manila’s Christmas preview concert, which was held at the Entertainment City Complex in Paranaque.

On Instagram, Manzano expressed how much he missed co-hosting an event with Gonzaga.

“Always a pleasure working with one of the best hosts ever,” he wrote as he shared their picture taken after the event.

Gonzaga last appeared on TV on the September 19 episode of “Pinoy Big Brother.”

Gonzaga gave birth days later on September 30. She is expected to make her TV comeback in January. (MNS)