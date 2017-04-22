Strong peso due to Duterte’s ‘decisive’ pursuit of peace and order

MANILA, April 18 (PNA) – Malacañang on Tuesday said that President Rodrigo Duterte’s ‘decisive leadership’ in pursuing peace and order has resulted to healthy economic growth as indicated by the sustained strength of the Philippine peso.

“The sustained strength of the Philippine peso mirrors the high business and investor confidence in the decisive leadership of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte,” Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a statement.

“Under the PRRD administration, it is a doctrine that an economy thrives when there is peace and order. Pursuing that tack has resulted in robust economic growth,” he said.

The Palace official said the administration hopes to sustain the economic momentum in order to bring Filipinos closer to Duterte’s promise of a comfortable life.

“To sustain it we are launching the biggest infrastructure program in Philippine history. Big-ticket projects such as roads and bridges, mass urban transport system, alternative green city solutions are among key investments intended to move the country closer to the promise of a comfortable life for all,” he said.

“The Philippine economic future indeed looks very promising and we enjoin our people to continuously support the administration as we together build a nation worthy of all Filipinos,” Abella said.