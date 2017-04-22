(818) 552-4503
BREAKING NEWS

Strong peso due to Duterte’s ‘decisive’ pursuit of peace and order

Posted On Saturday, April 22, 2017
By :
Comment: Off
An employee counts Philippine pesos inside a money changer in Manila September 19, 2013. A Philippine official said a weaker peso will benefit Philippine exporters by making their products less expensive and thus more competitive in the global market.

An employee counts Philippine pesos inside a money changer in Manila September 19, 2013. A Philippine official said a weaker peso will benefit Philippine exporters by making their products less expensive and thus more competitive in the global market.

MANILA, April 18 (PNA) – Malacañang on Tuesday said that President Rodrigo Duterte’s ‘decisive leadership’ in pursuing peace and order has resulted to healthy economic growth as indicated by the sustained strength of the Philippine peso.

“The sustained strength of the Philippine peso mirrors the high business and investor confidence in the decisive leadership of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte,” Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a statement.

“Under the PRRD administration, it is a doctrine that an economy thrives when there is peace and order. Pursuing that tack has resulted in robust economic growth,” he said.

The Palace official said the administration hopes to sustain the economic momentum in order to bring Filipinos closer to Duterte’s promise of a comfortable life.

“To sustain it we are launching the biggest infrastructure program in Philippine history. Big-ticket projects such as roads and bridges, mass urban transport system, alternative green city solutions are among key investments intended to move the country closer to the promise of a comfortable life for all,” he said.

“The Philippine economic future indeed looks very promising and we enjoin our people to continuously support the administration as we together build a nation worthy of all Filipinos,” Abella said.

Related Posts

About the Author

Legal Center

Off

Campaign Promoting Benefits Of U.S. Citizenship Targets Asian Immigrants, Fastest Growing Immigrant Population

Eligible immigrants strongly urged to take the first step now to have a chance of becoming a U.S. citizen before November election Over 300,000
Posted On Saturday, November 5, 2016
Off

Campaign Promoting Benefits Of U.S. Citizenship Targets Asian Immigrants, Fastest Growing Immigrant Population

Eligible immigrants strongly urged to take the first step now to have a chance of becoming a U.S. citizen before November election Over 300,000
Posted On Saturday, October 29, 2016
Off

Campaign Promoting Benefits Of U.S. Citizenship Targets Asian Immigrants, Fastest Growing Immigrant Population

Eligible immigrants strongly urged to take the first step now to have a chance of becoming a U.S. citizen before November election Over 300,000
Posted On Saturday, October 22, 2016

Contact Balita

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Stop Invading Mosquitoes

Paul Allen Logo Paul Allen Logo 250x300 250x300 250x300
Loading Family Features Content Widget
Loading Family Features Article

Headlines

Graft pre-trial of ex-PNP chief Alan Purisima reset to June

Kyla, Rich Alvarez mark 6th wedding anniversary

Poe urges creation of transport safety board anew after Nueva Ecija bus crash

Pangilinan: Report on ‘state-sponsored’ EJKs backs Lascañas’ death squad claim

Jolo Revilla proud of son for finishing grade school

Duterte declines UP honorary degree

Runaway Manila now open to the public

Jadaone to direct new Joshua Garcia-Julia Barretto movie

Rhony Laigo

Half million undocumented apply for license

Families to ‘Walk n’ Roll’ on Sept. 20 for ataxia that afflicts many

Fil-Ams shocked by Sen. Yee’s arrest

Entertainment

Kyla, Rich Alvarez mark 6th wedding anniversary

Jolo Revilla proud of son for finishing grade school

Jadaone to direct new Joshua Garcia-Julia Barretto movie

Kris Aquino hires Hollywood agent

Is ‘Pastillas Girl’ engaged?

Why Lea may start refusing photo requests from fans

Ai Ai wins best actress at Queens World Film Festival

Will Arci fall for Daniel Matsunaga?

Jannelle So

So La – Graceful in the Big Apple (Part 2 of 2)

Graceful in the Big Apple (Part 1 of 2)

Speculations, hype and strategy around Mayweather-Pacquiao fight

Fil-Am News

Kyla, Rich Alvarez mark 6th wedding anniversary

Pangilinan: Report on ‘state-sponsored’ EJKs backs Lascañas’ death squad claim

Jolo Revilla proud of son for finishing grade school

Jadaone to direct new Joshua Garcia-Julia Barretto movie

Kris Aquino hires Hollywood agent

Is ‘Pastillas Girl’ engaged?

Trump nominee for state secretary grilled on EJKs in PHL

Simbang Gabi in Los Angeles celebrates its 14th anniversary

Myrna Aquitania

Unbearable grief on the loss of a son and remembering treasured memories

Taking advantage of various community Library special events

‘Beautiful’ The Carole King Musical: The singer’s legacy to our generation

Popular Post

Bristol: I wasn't forced to dance

9 Comments

Enchong Dee says he's dating a celebrity

8 Comments

Filipino boy singing Beyonce featured on Perez Hilton

2 Comments

Black Eyed Peas artist calls on Aquino

2 Comments

Rap Star Lil Wayne Out of Jail

1 Comment

Opportunities in the U.S. Army

Food & Dining

Chef Claude Tayag to showcase ‘Flavors of The Philippines’ in annual Embassy Chef Challenge

Mikuni Seafood Buffet: For the Best buffet and dining experience in Torrance

A Leafy Superfood Worth Learning About

Holiday recipes from top Paris chefs: French-grown quinoa, black truffle, vegetable roots and mushrooms by Alain Ducasse

Safety deserves a place at the Thanksgiving table

Quick and Easy Breakfasts for Busy Families

Just desserts: The rise of East Asia's pudding places

Wagyu Beef Steak Bowl

Rey Andres

OC Fil-Am Chamber of Commerce’s 22nd Awards Gala focuses on next gen

Asian Business Association of OC Connects Companies with Entrepreneurs

Congen Adelio Angelito Cruz ‘Meets and Greets’ Pinoys in Bellflower

© Copyright 2011. All Right Reserved Balita Online | Contact Us