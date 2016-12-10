(818) 552-4503
BREAKING NEWS

Some Miss U candidates to arrive in PHL on Friday for kickoff party

Posted On Saturday, December 10, 2016
By :
Comment: Off
Eleven Miss Universe 2016 candidates were presented during the media briefing held at the Department of Tourism (DOT) head office in Makati City on Monday (Dec. 12, 2016). They are (standing from left to right) Miss Korea Jenny Kim, Miss China Joyce Li, Miss Vietnam Dang Thi Le Hang, Miss Myanmar Htet Htet Tun, Miss New Zealand Tania Pauline Dawson, Miss Japan Sari Nakazawa, Miss Philippines Maxine Medina, Miss Indonesia Kezia Roslin Cikita Warouw, Miss Malaysia Kiranmeet Kaur Balijeet Singh, Miss USA Deshauna Barber, and Miss Thailand Chalita Suansane. The Philippines previously hosted the Miss Universe pageant twice, in 1974 and 1994. (MNS photo)

Eleven Miss Universe 2016 candidates were presented during the media briefing held at the Department of Tourism (DOT) head office in Makati City on Monday (Dec. 12, 2016). They are (standing from left to right) Miss Korea Jenny Kim, Miss China Joyce Li, Miss Vietnam Dang Thi Le Hang, Miss Myanmar Htet Htet Tun, Miss New Zealand Tania Pauline Dawson, Miss Japan Sari Nakazawa, Miss Philippines Maxine Medina, Miss Indonesia Kezia Roslin Cikita Warouw, Miss Malaysia Kiranmeet Kaur Balijeet Singh, Miss USA Deshauna Barber, and Miss Thailand Chalita Suansane. The Philippines previously hosted the Miss Universe pageant twice, in 1974 and 1994. (MNS photo)

MANILA, Dec 7 (PNA) – About 11 candidates of the prestigious Miss Universe pageant will be arriving in Manila on Friday (Dec 9) to lead a kickoff party a month before the country hosts its coronation night on January 30, 2017.

Department of Tourism (DOT) Secretary Wanda Teo told reporters that 11 candidates will spearhead a kickoff party in the Conrad Hotel in Pasay City as a “preview” to one of the world’s most-watched beauty pageants.

The kickoff party will be attended by candidates from USA, Japan, Australia, China, Korea, New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Thailand and Philippines.

Reigning Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach will also be present in the event, which will be arranged by one of the event’s main partners, Solar Entertainment Corp.

Teo said the hopefuls are expected to visit Siargao on Dec. 11 and Cebu on Dec. 12 to begin photoshoots and tour the cities at the same time.

“They will be going around places in the Philippines and tasting our food,” Teo told reporters in the sidelines of the Pasko sa Intramuros program in the so-called Walled City.

The candidates are expected to stay in the country until Dec. 15 or 16 before flying back to their respective countries for the holidays.

They are also expected to make a courtesy call with President Rodrigo Duterte if schedule permits.

Teo, however, clarified that candidates will start arriving Manila for ancillary events on January 13, 2017.

Related Posts

About the Author

Legal Center

Off

Campaign Promoting Benefits Of U.S. Citizenship Targets Asian Immigrants, Fastest Growing Immigrant Population

Eligible immigrants strongly urged to take the first step now to have a chance of becoming a U.S. citizen before November election Over 300,000
Posted On Saturday, November 5, 2016
Off

Campaign Promoting Benefits Of U.S. Citizenship Targets Asian Immigrants, Fastest Growing Immigrant Population

Eligible immigrants strongly urged to take the first step now to have a chance of becoming a U.S. citizen before November election Over 300,000
Posted On Saturday, October 29, 2016
Off

Campaign Promoting Benefits Of U.S. Citizenship Targets Asian Immigrants, Fastest Growing Immigrant Population

Eligible immigrants strongly urged to take the first step now to have a chance of becoming a U.S. citizen before November election Over 300,000
Posted On Saturday, October 22, 2016

Contact Balita

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Stop Invading Mosquitoes

Paul Allen Logo Paul Allen Logo 250x300 250x300 250x300 250x300
Loading Family Features Content Widget
Loading Family Features Article

Headlines

Duterte a ‘murderer,’ says De Lima

Erik Matti: Give indie MMFF entries a chance 

Cops involved in Espinosa raid still under restrictive custody --PNP

Trillanes: Senate panel’s report on EJKs a ‘a piece of garbage’

Yasay in talks with Russian counterpart for PRRD Moscow visit next year

Manila mayor emphasizes role of barangay officials in war vs drugs

Duterte offers 'any position' to outgoing AFP chief

DFA: Only 240 out of 2,000+ illegal OFWs in Qatar meet deadline of amnesty 

Rhony Laigo

Half million undocumented apply for license

Families to ‘Walk n’ Roll’ on Sept. 20 for ataxia that afflicts many

Fil-Ams shocked by Sen. Yee’s arrest

Entertainment

Erik Matti: Give indie MMFF entries a chance 

Bianca, Miguel not rushing into having relationship 

Sarah G, Ebe Dancel win big at 29th Awit Awards

Derek: Hearing my son call me dad ‘broke my heart’

Pokwang stays strong as mom’s condition worsens

Jonathan Manalo to hold anniversary concert

Jason’s life changes

Karel to return in ‘50 Shades’ musical parody

Jannelle So

So La – Graceful in the Big Apple (Part 2 of 2)

Graceful in the Big Apple (Part 1 of 2)

Speculations, hype and strategy around Mayweather-Pacquiao fight

Fil-Am News

Simbang Gabi in Los Angeles celebrates its 14th anniversary

Unbearable grief on the loss of a son and remembering treasured memories

Jollibee, partner to list subsidiary on Vietnam Stock Exchange

Trump win puts future DREAMers in question

Senators on CIDG operation that led to Espinosa’s death: Premeditated

Too early to assess impact of a Trump win on PHL

Robredo hopes Duterte will keep promise to stop cussing

US bullying PH -- Lacson

Myrna Aquitania

Unbearable grief on the loss of a son and remembering treasured memories

Taking advantage of various community Library special events

‘Beautiful’ The Carole King Musical: The singer’s legacy to our generation

Popular Post

Bristol: I wasn't forced to dance

9 Comments

Enchong Dee says he's dating a celebrity

8 Comments

Filipino boy singing Beyonce featured on Perez Hilton

2 Comments

Black Eyed Peas artist calls on Aquino

2 Comments

Rap Star Lil Wayne Out of Jail

1 Comment

Opportunities in the U.S. Army

Food & Dining

Chef Claude Tayag to showcase ‘Flavors of The Philippines’ in annual Embassy Chef Challenge

Mikuni Seafood Buffet: For the Best buffet and dining experience in Torrance

A Leafy Superfood Worth Learning About

Holiday recipes from top Paris chefs: French-grown quinoa, black truffle, vegetable roots and mushrooms by Alain Ducasse

Safety deserves a place at the Thanksgiving table

Quick and Easy Breakfasts for Busy Families

Just desserts: The rise of East Asia's pudding places

Wagyu Beef Steak Bowl

Rey Andres

OC Fil-Am Chamber of Commerce’s 22nd Awards Gala focuses on next gen

Asian Business Association of OC Connects Companies with Entrepreneurs

Congen Adelio Angelito Cruz ‘Meets and Greets’ Pinoys in Bellflower

© Copyright 2011. All Right Reserved Balita Online | Contact Us