Sarah G, Ebe Dancel win big at 29th Awit Awards

Posted On Saturday, December 10, 2016
08sarah

Sarah Geronimo (MNS photo)

MANILA, Dec 8 (Mabuhay) — Sarah Geronimo and Ebe Dancel took home the top honors at the 29th Awit Awards held at the Music Museum on Wednesday.

Geronimo won Album of the Year for “The Great Unknown,” while Dancel bagged the Song of the Year award for “Bawat Daan.”

Dancel also won Best Inspirational Recording, Best Engineered Recording, Best World Music Recording, and Best Song Written for Movie/TV/Stage Play for the hit series “Ang Probinsyano.”

Daryl Ong won Best Male Recording Artist for “Mabuti Pa,” while “The Voice Kids” coach Bamboo took home the Best Rock/Alternative Recording award.

Aiza Seguerra was given the Best Ballad award for her rendition of “Araw Gabi,” while the “Dangal ng Musika” honor was given to the 1970s musical group Boyfriends.

The 2016 Awit Awards was hosted by Matteo Guidicelli and Tippy Dos Santos.

Here is the full list of winners of the 29th Awit Awards:

Best Inspirational Recording – “Bawat Daan” by Ebe Dancel

Best Christmas Recording – “Apat na Buwang Pasko” by Jon Santos

Best Performance by a Child – “Believe in Magic” by Julia Concio

Best Musical Arrangement – “Pero” by Conscious and the Goodness

Best Vocal Arrangement – “Waters of March” by Moy Ortiz

Best Engineered Recording – “Bawat Daan” by Ebe Dancel

Best Album Package – “Greetings from Callalily” by Callalily

Best World Music Recording – “Kasayaw” by Ebe Dancel

Best Novelty Recording – “Siopao na Pag ibig” by K.A. Antonio

Best Song Written for Movie/TV/Stage Play – “Ang Probinsyano” by Ebe Dancel with Gloc 9

Best Jazz Recording – “Pero” by Conscious and the Goodness

Music Video of the Year – “Walang Anuman” by Nicole Asensio

Best Instrumental Performance – “The Sound of Life”

Most downloaded song for 2015 – “Wish I May” by Alden Richards

Most downloaded artist for 2015 – Alden Richards

Best Selling Album of the Year – Alden Richards

Best Performance by a new group recording artist – “Imposible” by Gravity

Best Performance by a New Male Recording Artist – “Mabuti Pa” by Daryl Ong

Best Performance by a New Female Recording Artist – “Sabi Sabi” by Kris Angelica

Best Ballad Recording – “Araw Gabi” by Aiza Seguerra

Best Pop Recording – “Free Fall into Love” by Marion Aunor

Best Dance Recording – “Lala” by Yassi Pressman

Best R&B Recording – “Parang Wala Lang” by Tippy Dos Santos

Best Rock/Alternative Recording – “Firepower” by Bamboo

Best Performance by Group Recording Artist – “LDR” by Harana

Best Collaboration – “Triangulo” by Thyro Yumi and Jeric Medina

Best Performance by a Male Recording Artist – “Paano ko Sasabihin” by Thor Dulay

Best Performance by a Female Recording Artist – “Parang Wala Lang” by Tippy Dos Santos

Song of the Year – “Bawat Daan” by Ebe Dancel

Album of the Year – “The Great Unknown” by Sarah Geronimo

Dangal ng Musika – Boyfriends (MNS)

