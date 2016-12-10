Sarah G, Ebe Dancel win big at 29th Awit Awards
MANILA, Dec 8 (Mabuhay) — Sarah Geronimo and Ebe Dancel took home the top honors at the 29th Awit Awards held at the Music Museum on Wednesday.
Geronimo won Album of the Year for “The Great Unknown,” while Dancel bagged the Song of the Year award for “Bawat Daan.”
Dancel also won Best Inspirational Recording, Best Engineered Recording, Best World Music Recording, and Best Song Written for Movie/TV/Stage Play for the hit series “Ang Probinsyano.”
Daryl Ong won Best Male Recording Artist for “Mabuti Pa,” while “The Voice Kids” coach Bamboo took home the Best Rock/Alternative Recording award.
Aiza Seguerra was given the Best Ballad award for her rendition of “Araw Gabi,” while the “Dangal ng Musika” honor was given to the 1970s musical group Boyfriends.
The 2016 Awit Awards was hosted by Matteo Guidicelli and Tippy Dos Santos.
Here is the full list of winners of the 29th Awit Awards:
Best Inspirational Recording – “Bawat Daan” by Ebe Dancel
Best Christmas Recording – “Apat na Buwang Pasko” by Jon Santos
Best Performance by a Child – “Believe in Magic” by Julia Concio
Best Musical Arrangement – “Pero” by Conscious and the Goodness
Best Vocal Arrangement – “Waters of March” by Moy Ortiz
Best Engineered Recording – “Bawat Daan” by Ebe Dancel
Best Album Package – “Greetings from Callalily” by Callalily
Best World Music Recording – “Kasayaw” by Ebe Dancel
Best Novelty Recording – “Siopao na Pag ibig” by K.A. Antonio
Best Song Written for Movie/TV/Stage Play – “Ang Probinsyano” by Ebe Dancel with Gloc 9
Best Jazz Recording – “Pero” by Conscious and the Goodness
Music Video of the Year – “Walang Anuman” by Nicole Asensio
Best Instrumental Performance – “The Sound of Life”
Most downloaded song for 2015 – “Wish I May” by Alden Richards
Most downloaded artist for 2015 – Alden Richards
Best Selling Album of the Year – Alden Richards
Best Performance by a new group recording artist – “Imposible” by Gravity
Best Performance by a New Male Recording Artist – “Mabuti Pa” by Daryl Ong
Best Performance by a New Female Recording Artist – “Sabi Sabi” by Kris Angelica
Best Ballad Recording – “Araw Gabi” by Aiza Seguerra
Best Pop Recording – “Free Fall into Love” by Marion Aunor
Best Dance Recording – “Lala” by Yassi Pressman
Best R&B Recording – “Parang Wala Lang” by Tippy Dos Santos
Best Rock/Alternative Recording – “Firepower” by Bamboo
Best Performance by Group Recording Artist – “LDR” by Harana
Best Collaboration – “Triangulo” by Thyro Yumi and Jeric Medina
Best Performance by a Male Recording Artist – “Paano ko Sasabihin” by Thor Dulay
Best Performance by a Female Recording Artist – “Parang Wala Lang” by Tippy Dos Santos
Song of the Year – “Bawat Daan” by Ebe Dancel
Album of the Year – “The Great Unknown” by Sarah Geronimo
Dangal ng Musika – Boyfriends (MNS)