Sarah G as Darna? Here’s what she has to say

Now that Angel Locsin won’t be playing the Filipino superhero Darna in the much-awaited movie from director Erik Matti, the hunt is on for the next actress to don the iconic red-and-gold costume.

Fans of Sarah Geronimo, for one, are eager to see their idol in the role.

But the singer-actress just gave out a hearty laugh when asked about playing Darna.

“Eh ‘di wow! Gusto ninyo bang makakita ng Darna na naka-jumpsuit?” she quipped.

Geronimo believes something else is meant for her and the much-talked about role is not one of them. “Hindi po totoo ‘yan. Popsters lang ang may gusto niyan,” she said, referring to her fans.

Meanwhile, Geronimo admitted feeling anxious as she and her fellow coaches gear up for the blind auditions of “The Voice Teens.”

“Mag-start na po kami mag-taping. Kinakabahan ako. Challenge po kasi talaga sa akin umupo sa red chair na ‘yun. Pero I promised to myself na mag-e-enjoy ako this time. Ayaw ko to put so much pressure on myself,” she said.

“Iba pa rin talaga [ang pressure sa coach]. Kasi kami ang nagde-decide who stays sa competition. Mahirap [hind imaging emotionally involved] pero I will do my best,” she added.

As a returning coach, Geronimo’s only goal is to be instrumental in the journey of an aspiring talented artist.(MNS)