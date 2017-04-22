Runaway Manila now open to the public

(818) 552-4503
DOTr, DPWH officials open Runway Manila: From (right to left) DOTr Sec. Arthur Tugade, DPWH Sec. Mark Villar and Dr. Andrew Tan led the switch during the opening of the Runaway Manila on Tuesday night (April 18, 2017) at the NAIA Terminal 3 in Pasay City. (PNA photo by Avito C. Dalan)

MANILA, April 18 (PNA) – The 220-meter pedestrian link bridge known as Runway Manila, a PHP1.5 billion project that directly connects Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 (T3) with Newport City in Pasay City has been officially opened to the public on Tuesday evening.

Runway Manila was designed by Filipino architects Juan Seriña Jr. and Raymond Hernandez and can accommodate up to 2,000 persons at any time.

It is the country’s first pedestrian bridge with moving walkways that allows the average person to walk the distance between the airport and Newport City in just a few minutes.

The undertaking is a partnership between the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Alliance Global Group, Inc.

According to DPWH Secretary Mark Villar, the project only proves that with political will and partnership with the private sector, such undertaking is possible.

“Runway Manila the first pedestrian footbridge going from Newport city to NAIA Terminal 3. This is an air-conditioned footbridge with walkalators and this was begun during December and was finished in April and I think this serve as a great example of what can be done when you combine political will and the private sector when there is cooperation between the two you can complete this infrastructure project at a fast pace,” he said.

The NAIA T3 has the capacity to handle 13 million international passengers annually.

The pedestrian bridge is expected to further ease traffic congestion in the airport and is for the benefit and free use of the public, particularly tourists, who may want secure and convenient alternatives to reach various parts of the metropolis.

Runway Manila is financed by Alliance Global Group, Inc. (AGI), one of the Philippines’ largest conglomerates, with strong interests in the tourism and gaming sector, food and beverage industry, real estate development and quick service restaurants.

“This first of its kind pedestrian bridge is our gift to the Filipino people and increasing number of tourists who come to visit our beautiful country,” said AGI President

