Poe urges creation of transport safety board anew after Nueva Ecija bus crash

Posted On Saturday, April 22, 2017
Sen. Grace Poe delivers her sponsorship speech on the FOI Act: Senator Grace Poe delivers her sponsorship speech on the proposed Freedom of Information (FOI) Act on Wednesday (Oct. 19, 2016) at the Plenary Hall of the Senate Building in Pasay City. (PNA photo by Avito C. Dalan)

MANILA, Apr 19 (Mabuhay) – Senator Grace Poe on Wednesday called anew for the creation of a National Transport Safety Board following the Nueva Ecija bus accident that killed at least 32 people.

In a statement, Poe also said the necessary assistance should be extended by authorities and the bus company to the victims and their relatives.

“Kailangan ding siguraduhin ang masusing imbestigasyon upang mapanagot ang maysala at makamit ng mga biktima ang hustisya,” Poe said.

“Muling pinaiigting ng pangyayaring ito ang pangangailangan natin sa isang National Transport Safety Board na magsasagawa ng independiyenteng imbestigasyon sa mga aksidente at magbuo ng mga polisiya at programa para maiwasan ang kapahamakan sa daan,” she added.

The proposed National Transportation Safety Board aims to create an independent and non-regulatory panel that will oversee and coordinate efforts among various agencies involved in overall management of land, air, maritime and railway transportation.

The functions of the NTSB include conducting independent accident investigations; supporting safety programs based on continuing reviews of causes of unfortunate incidents; and assessing the operating practices and regulations of transportation-oriented government agencies.

Overloading could have caused the ill-fated LeoMaric minibus to lose control and fall into a deep ravine in Carranglan, Nueva Ecija, a local disaster management official said Tuesday.

“According po doon sa driver namin na dating driver ng bus, itong size ng bus na ‘to around 50 po ‘yung karga… 45-50. Pero sa account na 69 po overloaded na po,” said Kennedy Baluyan, an officer of the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council in Sta. Fe town.

The incident happened at past 11 a.m. in Barangay Capintalan.

The minibus, bound for Candon, Ilocos Sur, fell into an 80- to 100-foot ravine.(MNS)

