(818) 552-4503
BREAKING NEWS

PHL Navy: BRP Gregorio Velasquez capable of surveying Benham Rise 

Posted On Saturday, March 25, 2017
By :
Comment: Off
Elite Navy unit during the Miss Universe Pagent activities when the Philippine Navy deployed its elite unit – Naval Special Operations Group – to provide security to Miss Universe candidates on board M/V Happy Life which brougth them to Batangas for a pictorial on Thursday (Jan. 19, 2017). (PNA photo by Joey O. Razon)

Elite Navy unit during the Miss Universe Pagent activities when the Philippine Navy deployed its elite unit – Naval Special Operations Group – to provide security to Miss Universe candidates on board M/V Happy Life which brougth them to Batangas for a pictorial on Thursday (Jan. 19, 2017). (PNA photo by Joey O. Razon)

MANILA, March 21 (PNA) – The Philippine Navy (PN) is ready to deploy its sole survey and hydrographic ship, the BRP Gregorio Velasquez (AGR-702), if ordered to survey Benham Rise.

The statement was made by Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) public affairs office chief, Col. Edgard Arevalo, when asked what assets could the military field should President Rodrigo Duterte and Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana formalize the order calling for the mapping of the 13-million-hectare Benham Rise, which the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) confirmed as part of the Philippines’ continental shelf in 2012.

“In most probability, the BRP Gregorio Velasquez will be the one to be deployed,” Arevalo said in an interview with the Philippine News Agency (PNA) Tuesday.

Arevalo said the ship is the Navy’s sole asset capable of conducting oceanagraphic and hydrographic survey.

The BRP Gregorio Velasquez (formerly the R/V Melville) was one of two former American ships pledged by then president Barack Obama during his visit to the Philippines during the APEC Leaders Summit in November 2015.

The other ship was the USCGC Boutwell, which has been renamed to BRP Andres Bonifacio (FF-17), the third Hamilton-class cutter in the Navy’s service.

BRP Gregorio Velasquez was commissioned into PN service in June 2016.

The R/V Melville was used in the 1976 movie “King Kong”, starring Jessica Lange, specifically because of its hypoid propulsion drive at that time, which allowed it to move sideways. This type of drive is used on research vessels for station keeping in the ocean over drill and coring sites.

According to policy, auxiliary research vessels are to be named after national scientists, hence her namesake, Dr. Gregorio Velasquez, a pioneer in Philippine phycology.

Velasquez pioneered the intensive study and collection of the Philippine blue-green algal species. He was named National Scientist in 1982. He was also conferred a Distinguished Science Medal and Diploma of Honor by the Republic of the Philippines (1956), the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation Fellowship (1956-1957), and the Republic of the Philippines Cultural Heritage award in 1972. He was in the World’s Who’s Who in Sciences in 1970.

Arevalo meanwhile clarified that the Chief Executive and Lorenzana have yet to give specific orders for the military to patrol Benham Rise, as well as parts of the West Philippine Sea.

“Up to now there is still no instruction from President Duterte and Secretary Lorenzana for us to patrol the Benham Rise and the West Philippine Sea. But we are always ready to defend our territory and sovereignty,” he added.

 

Related Posts

About the Author

Legal Center

Off

Campaign Promoting Benefits Of U.S. Citizenship Targets Asian Immigrants, Fastest Growing Immigrant Population

Eligible immigrants strongly urged to take the first step now to have a chance of becoming a U.S. citizen before November election Over 300,000
Posted On Saturday, November 5, 2016
Off

Campaign Promoting Benefits Of U.S. Citizenship Targets Asian Immigrants, Fastest Growing Immigrant Population

Eligible immigrants strongly urged to take the first step now to have a chance of becoming a U.S. citizen before November election Over 300,000
Posted On Saturday, October 29, 2016
Off

Campaign Promoting Benefits Of U.S. Citizenship Targets Asian Immigrants, Fastest Growing Immigrant Population

Eligible immigrants strongly urged to take the first step now to have a chance of becoming a U.S. citizen before November election Over 300,000
Posted On Saturday, October 22, 2016

Contact Balita

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Stop Invading Mosquitoes

Paul Allen Logo Paul Allen Logo 250x300 250x300 250x300
Loading Family Features Content Widget
Loading Family Features Article

Headlines

De Lima: SolGen resorting to 'basest of technicalities', not arguments

Duterte's birthday wishes: More strength, time with family

MMDA intensifies road clearing ops

Myanmar urged to support PHL-led initiatives for ASEAN

Duterte completes ASEAN visits

Why Lea may start refusing photo requests from fans

Ai Ai wins best actress at Queens World Film Festival

Will Arci fall for Daniel Matsunaga?

Rhony Laigo

Half million undocumented apply for license

Families to ‘Walk n’ Roll’ on Sept. 20 for ataxia that afflicts many

Fil-Ams shocked by Sen. Yee’s arrest

Entertainment

Why Lea may start refusing photo requests from fans

Ai Ai wins best actress at Queens World Film Festival

Will Arci fall for Daniel Matsunaga?

Sarah G as Darna? Here’s what she has to say

Erik addresses rumors that Angeline has new BF 

Toni returns to hosting after giving birth

Kim Chiu to star in new Chito Roño movie

Cai Cortez, husband welcome baby boy

Jannelle So

So La – Graceful in the Big Apple (Part 2 of 2)

Graceful in the Big Apple (Part 1 of 2)

Speculations, hype and strategy around Mayweather-Pacquiao fight

Fil-Am News

Trump nominee for state secretary grilled on EJKs in PHL

Simbang Gabi in Los Angeles celebrates its 14th anniversary

Unbearable grief on the loss of a son and remembering treasured memories

Jollibee, partner to list subsidiary on Vietnam Stock Exchange

Trump win puts future DREAMers in question

Senators on CIDG operation that led to Espinosa’s death: Premeditated

Too early to assess impact of a Trump win on PHL

Robredo hopes Duterte will keep promise to stop cussing

Myrna Aquitania

Unbearable grief on the loss of a son and remembering treasured memories

Taking advantage of various community Library special events

‘Beautiful’ The Carole King Musical: The singer’s legacy to our generation

Popular Post

Bristol: I wasn't forced to dance

9 Comments

Enchong Dee says he's dating a celebrity

8 Comments

Filipino boy singing Beyonce featured on Perez Hilton

2 Comments

Black Eyed Peas artist calls on Aquino

2 Comments

Rap Star Lil Wayne Out of Jail

1 Comment

Opportunities in the U.S. Army

Food & Dining

Chef Claude Tayag to showcase ‘Flavors of The Philippines’ in annual Embassy Chef Challenge

Mikuni Seafood Buffet: For the Best buffet and dining experience in Torrance

A Leafy Superfood Worth Learning About

Holiday recipes from top Paris chefs: French-grown quinoa, black truffle, vegetable roots and mushrooms by Alain Ducasse

Safety deserves a place at the Thanksgiving table

Quick and Easy Breakfasts for Busy Families

Just desserts: The rise of East Asia's pudding places

Wagyu Beef Steak Bowl

Rey Andres

OC Fil-Am Chamber of Commerce’s 22nd Awards Gala focuses on next gen

Asian Business Association of OC Connects Companies with Entrepreneurs

Congen Adelio Angelito Cruz ‘Meets and Greets’ Pinoys in Bellflower

© Copyright 2011. All Right Reserved Balita Online | Contact Us