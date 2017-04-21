PECHANGA CELEBRATES MIDWAY POINT OF $285 MILLION RESORT EXPANSION WITH TOPPING OUT CEREMONY

A major milestone in the construction of the $285 million Pechanga Resort & Casino expansion was reached today. Dozens of construction members, elected officials, dignitaries, Pechanga Tribal members and Pechanga Team Members gathered to watch the topping out of the Tribe’s massive addition that will make their resort/casino the largest on the West Coast. The mammoth expansion is now more than halfway complete.

This topping out included crews 14 stories up pouring the last 710 tons of concrete into the upper framing of the new hotel tower that will house 568 rooms and suites. A giant, concrete-filled bucket the size of a mid-size car was hoisted via crane to the top of the south hotel wing and its contents poured into the structure. A small, sacred oak tree also hitched a ride onto the top of building with the bucket, and was placed atop the tower as a symbol of strength and perseverance. The ceremonial tree will be planted on the resort grounds at the expansion’s completion.

“Countless people, as well as more than 2,500 construction trades workers, have labored tirelessly to keep construction on schedule allowing us to celebrate today. This is the very spot new and existing visitors to Temecula and Pechanga will have their first impressions of our new resort come December. On this important day, we can look confidently toward our Tribe’s and the Temecula Valley’s future,” said Edith Atwood, President of the Pechanga Development Corporation.

The project put more than 2,500 regional construction tradesmen and women to work for the two-year build. Materials used in construction have been largely sourced from Southern California. Builders have poured 81,000 tons of concrete to erect the Pechanga resort expansion’s new hotel wing. More than 2,174 tons of reinforcing steel went into the structure, The base of the intersecting hotel towers is 70-feet wide and 13-feet deep with a large tunnel system allowing the more than 4,500 Pechanga Team Members to move easily through the property for the most efficient guest service. The hotel structure ascends 13 stories on the south and nine stories on the north.

When the entire expansion project is complete in December 2017, Pechanga Resort & Casino will offer a full-scale destination experience to visitors coming from California and beyond.

Snapshot of Pechanga When Expansion is Complete:

* Casino Square Footage: 200,000

* Event/Meeting/Convention square footage: 100,000 (indoor) 174,500 (outdoor)

* Number of Hotel Rooms: 1,090

* Number of Restaurants: 13

* Number of Pools & Spas: 13

* Number of Employees: 4,560

* Other Amenities: 2-level luxury Spa, Fitness Center, Championship 18-hole Golf Course, Concert Theater, Nightlife, Green Roof

The building was designed by Delawie architects, the original designers of Pechanga Resort & Casino when it was built in 2002. Lifescapes International is building the four-acre pool complex. Tutor Perini was selected as the expansion builder. CLEO Design is the lead for interior aesthetics.

