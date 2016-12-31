Passengers stranded at ports as Typhoon Nina approaches on Christmas Day

MANILA, Dec 24 (Mabuhay) — Passengers have been barred by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and other port authorities from leaving ports in anticipation for Typhoon Nina (international name Nock-Ten).

In a tweet, the PCG wrote that a total of 3,682 passengers have been stranded in ports of Bicol, where Nina is expected to transition after it makes landfall in the Catanduanes-Camarines area by Sunday evening.

PCG also counted 392 RoRos, 17 sea vessels, and 6 MBCas stranded in Bicol ports due to possible storm surges that may reach two meters over coastal areas of the Quezon-Bicol Region-Samar area.

As of 6 a.m. on Saturday, the PCG counted 26,889 passengers in all ports nationwide.

Weather bureau PAGASA announced that sea travel is risky “over seaboards of Northern Luzon and the eastern seaboards of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon & of Visayas due to the surge of Northeast Monsoon and Nina.”(MNS)