MMDA intensifies road clearing ops

MANILA, March 22 (PNA) –The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has towed more than 3,000 vehicles since January this year, as it intensified its campaign on clearing of road obstructions and illegally parked vehicles in Metro Manila.

The agency has towed a total of 3,128 illegally parked vehicles in roads across the metropolis or an average of 53 vehicles daily, according to its Traffic Discipline Office.

Meanwhile, 3,128 vehicles were apprehended and towed for the first two months of the year.

MMDA General Manager Thomas Orbos said many motorists have no proper garage or adequate parking space for their vehicles as manifested by the large number of towed units.

He said road obstructions are one of the reasons of traffic congestion in the metropolis.

Data from the MMDA showed that a total of 14,222 vehicles were towed last year, significantly increasing from 1,881 impounded illegally parked vehicles in 2012.

The MMDA Anti-Illegal Parking and Sidewalk Clearing Operations have been relentless in clearing illegally parked vehicles obstructing the streets in Metro Manila particularly the Mabuhay Lanes which serve as alternate routes to EDSA.