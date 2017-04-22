Kyla, Rich Alvarez mark 6th wedding anniversary

Singer Kyla took to Instagram to share her message for husband, former PBA star and now Mahindra assistant coach Rich Alvarez, as they mark their sixth wedding anniversary.

In her personal account on Monday, Kyla posted a photo of them as she recalled their “ups and downs” and “cries and smiles.”

“Remember that I’ll always choose to be with you, and not be mad at you. Remember that I love you. And that I will never EVER let anyone take that away,” she wrote.

“You will always be my favorite person in the world! Happy 6th my love! 12 years, all together, of knowing you and being crazy with you,” the singer added.

Kyla and Alvarez had a secret civil wedding months before they had their church wedding in November 2011. The celebrity couple dated for seven years before deciding to tie the knot.

In 2013, Kyla gave birth to their son Toby. (MNS)