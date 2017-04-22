Kris Aquino hires Hollywood agent

MANILA, Apr 19 (Mabuhay) — Actress-TV host Kris Aquino now has a Hollywood agent.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday (Manila time), Aquino shared that she is now managed globally by East West Artists, which is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

“My entertainment career will be under the direct supervision of one of their partners, Chris Lee,” she wrote as she shared a photo of her lunch meeting with Lee in Los Angeles.

Aquino and Lee met to discuss plans about the former Kapamilya talent’s still unnamed Hollywood project.

While Aquino has remained mum about the project because of a non-disclosure agreement, fans are speculating that she will be part of the movie adaptation of “Crazy Rich Asians,” a novel by Kevin Kwan.

Last week, Aquino expressed her excitement over getting a follow-back on Instagram from Kwan himself. (MNS)