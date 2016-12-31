Kim Chiu to star in new Chito Roño movie

Kim Chiu is reuniting with award-winning director Chito S. Roño for a new movie.

Chiu first worked with Roño on the 2012 hit horror movie “The Healing” with Vilma Santos. After four years, they teamed up again for Star Cinema’s star-studded movie “Etiquette for Mistresses.”

Chiu posted a photo of her with Roño and Enzo Pineda.

In the caption, she said it “feels so good” to be working with Roño for the third time.

Aside from the movie, Chiu is also part of the upcoming soap “Ikaw Lang Ang Iibigin,” her reunion project with ex-boyfriend Gerald Anderson. (MNS)