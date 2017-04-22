Jolo Revilla proud of son for finishing grade school

Cavite Vice Governor Jolo Revilla is one proud papa now that his 11-year-old son Gabriel has finished grade school.

On Facebook, the doting dad shared photos of Gabriel while receiving his diploma from De La Salle Santiago Zobel in Mantinlupa City.

In the caption, Revilla wrote: “Gab, I am so proud of you. You have excelled not only in your studies but also in becoming a responsible young man. Keep up the good work! Study hard, I am always here for you. I love you.”

Also seen in the photos is Revilla’s mother, Lani Mercado, who also attended Gabriel’s graduation.

Gabriel is Revilla’s son with his former girlfriend Grace Adriano, the daughter of actress Rosanna Roces. (MNS)