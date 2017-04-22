Jadaone to direct new Joshua Garcia-Julia Barretto movie

Following the success of “Vince and Kath and James,” Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto are set to reunite for another movie to be produced by Star Cinema.

Although not much details were revealed during the film’s story conference on Tuesday, it is certain the two’s second movie together will be directed by Antoinette Jadaone.

“Sobrang excited na ako. Hindi lang sa character. Excited ako maka-work si direk. Siyempre magsasama ulit kami ni Julia,” Garcia said.

“More than anything, we are just very thankful, full of gratitude kasi malaki ‘yung trust na binigay sa amin ni Josh. We just want to make the most out of it. We don’t want to let anyone down. Sana maging proud pa rin sila sa gagawin naming project,” Barretto said.

Asked what the movie is about, Jadaone said: “Tungkol siya sa isang lalaki na na-meet ang isang sobrang weird na babae, loka-lokang babae, na sa sobrang weird niya, naniniwala siya sa aliens. Si Joshua, hindi siya naniniwala sa aliens pero dahil nagustuhan niya si Julia sa unang pagkakita niya, na-endear siya sa kanya so sinakyan niya ‘yung pagkagusto ni Julia sa aliens.”

In the process, Jadaone, who directed the indie hit “That Thing Called Tadhana” and the primetime drama “On the Wings of Love,” said the two characters will “experience a love that’s not usually experienced by millennials their age.”

“A great love na kakaiba. Akala natin sa start, nag-umpisa lang sa pagkagusto sa aliens pero much more than that ‘yung nangyari,” she said.

Meanwhile, Barretto said the supporters of her team-up with Ronnie Alonte do not have to feel slighted even if the Hashtag member is not part of this movie.

“I think it’s normal for such things to happen but the beauty of that is habang ginagawa namin ni Josh ‘yung pelikula na ito, meron kaming ‘A Love to Last’ ni Ronnie. May aabangan pa rin ‘yung supporters namin on TV, and with Josh naman on the big screen. Maganda naman ‘yung balance na nabibigay ng management for both love teams,” she said.

Although Barretto and Garcia are very close, both maintained that there is nothing romantic going on between the two of them just yet.

“Sayang kasi ‘yung trabaho. Eventually. Sana naman. Nandoon pa kasi kami sa nagtatrabaho kami, kasi gusto muna namin mag-focus. Sayang ‘yung opportunity,” Garcia said.

Nonetheless, Garcia and Barretto like the fact that they are there to take care of each other.

“Ang dami namang good qualities ni Josh but my most favorite is ‘yung pagiging maalaga niya. Every time I am with him, I feel safe lang because I know na I’m taken care of,” Barretto said.

“Ang dami kong gusto sa kanya eh. Ang maganda kasi sa amin, naba-balance namin ‘yung isa’t isa. Gusto ko yung pagiging sweet niya sa akin and maalaga din,” said Garcia. (MNS)