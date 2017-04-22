(818) 552-4503
BREAKING NEWS

Jadaone to direct new Joshua Garcia-Julia Barretto movie

Posted On Saturday, April 22, 2017
By :
Comment: Off
Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto (MNS photo)

Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto (MNS photo)

Following the success of “Vince and Kath and James,” Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto are set to reunite for another movie to be produced by Star Cinema.

Although not much details were revealed during the film’s story conference on Tuesday, it is certain the two’s second movie together will be directed by Antoinette Jadaone.

“Sobrang excited na ako. Hindi lang sa character. Excited ako maka-work si direk. Siyempre magsasama ulit kami ni Julia,” Garcia said.

“More than anything, we are just very thankful, full of gratitude kasi malaki ‘yung trust na binigay sa amin ni Josh. We just want to make the most out of it. We don’t want to let anyone down. Sana maging proud pa rin sila sa gagawin naming project,” Barretto said.

Asked what the movie is about, Jadaone said: “Tungkol siya sa isang lalaki na na-meet ang isang sobrang weird na babae, loka-lokang babae, na sa sobrang weird niya, naniniwala siya sa aliens. Si Joshua, hindi siya naniniwala sa aliens pero dahil nagustuhan niya si Julia sa unang pagkakita niya, na-endear siya sa kanya so sinakyan niya ‘yung pagkagusto ni Julia sa aliens.”

In the process, Jadaone, who directed the indie hit “That Thing Called Tadhana” and the primetime drama “On the Wings of Love,” said the two characters will “experience a love that’s not usually experienced by millennials their age.”

“A great love na kakaiba. Akala natin sa start, nag-umpisa lang sa pagkagusto sa aliens pero much more than that ‘yung nangyari,” she said.

Meanwhile, Barretto said the supporters of her team-up with Ronnie Alonte do not have to feel slighted even if the Hashtag member is not part of this movie.

“I think it’s normal for such things to happen but the beauty of that is habang ginagawa namin ni Josh ‘yung pelikula na ito, meron kaming ‘A Love to Last’ ni Ronnie. May aabangan pa rin ‘yung supporters namin on TV, and with Josh naman on the big screen. Maganda naman ‘yung balance na nabibigay ng management for both love teams,” she said.

Although Barretto and Garcia are very close, both maintained that there is nothing romantic going on between the two of them just yet.

“Sayang kasi ‘yung trabaho. Eventually. Sana naman. Nandoon pa kasi kami sa nagtatrabaho kami, kasi gusto muna namin mag-focus. Sayang ‘yung opportunity,” Garcia said.

Nonetheless, Garcia and Barretto like the fact that they are there to take care of each other.

“Ang dami namang good qualities ni Josh but my most favorite is ‘yung pagiging maalaga niya. Every time I am with him, I feel safe lang because I know na I’m taken care of,” Barretto said.

“Ang dami kong gusto sa kanya eh. Ang maganda kasi sa amin, naba-balance namin ‘yung isa’t isa. Gusto ko yung pagiging sweet niya sa akin and maalaga din,” said Garcia. (MNS)

Related Posts

About the Author

Legal Center

Off

Campaign Promoting Benefits Of U.S. Citizenship Targets Asian Immigrants, Fastest Growing Immigrant Population

Eligible immigrants strongly urged to take the first step now to have a chance of becoming a U.S. citizen before November election Over 300,000
Posted On Saturday, November 5, 2016
Off

Campaign Promoting Benefits Of U.S. Citizenship Targets Asian Immigrants, Fastest Growing Immigrant Population

Eligible immigrants strongly urged to take the first step now to have a chance of becoming a U.S. citizen before November election Over 300,000
Posted On Saturday, October 29, 2016
Off

Campaign Promoting Benefits Of U.S. Citizenship Targets Asian Immigrants, Fastest Growing Immigrant Population

Eligible immigrants strongly urged to take the first step now to have a chance of becoming a U.S. citizen before November election Over 300,000
Posted On Saturday, October 22, 2016

Contact Balita

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Stop Invading Mosquitoes

Paul Allen Logo Paul Allen Logo 250x300 250x300 250x300
Loading Family Features Content Widget
Loading Family Features Article

Headlines

Graft pre-trial of ex-PNP chief Alan Purisima reset to June

Kyla, Rich Alvarez mark 6th wedding anniversary

Poe urges creation of transport safety board anew after Nueva Ecija bus crash

Strong peso due to Duterte's 'decisive' pursuit of peace and order

Pangilinan: Report on ‘state-sponsored’ EJKs backs Lascañas’ death squad claim

Jolo Revilla proud of son for finishing grade school

Duterte declines UP honorary degree

Runaway Manila now open to the public

Rhony Laigo

Half million undocumented apply for license

Families to ‘Walk n’ Roll’ on Sept. 20 for ataxia that afflicts many

Fil-Ams shocked by Sen. Yee’s arrest

Entertainment

Kyla, Rich Alvarez mark 6th wedding anniversary

Jolo Revilla proud of son for finishing grade school

Kris Aquino hires Hollywood agent

Is ‘Pastillas Girl’ engaged?

Why Lea may start refusing photo requests from fans

Ai Ai wins best actress at Queens World Film Festival

Will Arci fall for Daniel Matsunaga?

Sarah G as Darna? Here’s what she has to say

Jannelle So

So La – Graceful in the Big Apple (Part 2 of 2)

Graceful in the Big Apple (Part 1 of 2)

Speculations, hype and strategy around Mayweather-Pacquiao fight

Fil-Am News

Kyla, Rich Alvarez mark 6th wedding anniversary

Pangilinan: Report on ‘state-sponsored’ EJKs backs Lascañas’ death squad claim

Jolo Revilla proud of son for finishing grade school

Kris Aquino hires Hollywood agent

Is ‘Pastillas Girl’ engaged?

Trump nominee for state secretary grilled on EJKs in PHL

Simbang Gabi in Los Angeles celebrates its 14th anniversary

Unbearable grief on the loss of a son and remembering treasured memories

Myrna Aquitania

Unbearable grief on the loss of a son and remembering treasured memories

Taking advantage of various community Library special events

‘Beautiful’ The Carole King Musical: The singer’s legacy to our generation

Popular Post

Bristol: I wasn't forced to dance

9 Comments

Enchong Dee says he's dating a celebrity

8 Comments

Filipino boy singing Beyonce featured on Perez Hilton

2 Comments

Black Eyed Peas artist calls on Aquino

2 Comments

Rap Star Lil Wayne Out of Jail

1 Comment

Opportunities in the U.S. Army

Food & Dining

Chef Claude Tayag to showcase ‘Flavors of The Philippines’ in annual Embassy Chef Challenge

Mikuni Seafood Buffet: For the Best buffet and dining experience in Torrance

A Leafy Superfood Worth Learning About

Holiday recipes from top Paris chefs: French-grown quinoa, black truffle, vegetable roots and mushrooms by Alain Ducasse

Safety deserves a place at the Thanksgiving table

Quick and Easy Breakfasts for Busy Families

Just desserts: The rise of East Asia's pudding places

Wagyu Beef Steak Bowl

Rey Andres

OC Fil-Am Chamber of Commerce’s 22nd Awards Gala focuses on next gen

Asian Business Association of OC Connects Companies with Entrepreneurs

Congen Adelio Angelito Cruz ‘Meets and Greets’ Pinoys in Bellflower

© Copyright 2011. All Right Reserved Balita Online | Contact Us