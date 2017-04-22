(818) 552-4503
BREAKING NEWS

Graft pre-trial of ex-PNP chief Alan Purisima reset to June

Posted On Saturday, April 22, 2017
By :
Comment: Off
Former Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Alan Purisima

Former Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Alan Purisima

MANILA, Apr 18 (Mabuhay) – The Sandiganbayan has reset the graft pre-trial of former Philippine National Police chief Alan Purisima in connection with the alleged anomalous courier service deal that the PNP entered into in 2011.

The pre-trial, scheduled on Tuesday, was moved to June 6 to allow both the prosecution and defense panels to complete the preliminary conference for the case.

The preliminary conference is set on May 9.

The prosecution said they will also submit a supplemental pre-trial brief for the case.

Purisima was charged with graft for a supposedly anomalous contract that the PNP entered into in 2011 with the courier service company Werfast Documentary Agency, Inc. for the delivery of firearms licenses of applicants.

Based on the Information of the case, the contract was awarded to Werfast without public bidding and despite the company’s supposed lack of track record and qualifications as a courier service firm.

The Ombudsman said Werfast was not yet registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission when the contract was signed in May 2011.

It also said that the company was not authorized by the Department of Transportation and Communications to offer courier delivery service.

Purisima has pleaded not guilty to the charge. (MNS)

Related Posts

About the Author

Legal Center

Off

Campaign Promoting Benefits Of U.S. Citizenship Targets Asian Immigrants, Fastest Growing Immigrant Population

Eligible immigrants strongly urged to take the first step now to have a chance of becoming a U.S. citizen before November election Over 300,000
Posted On Saturday, November 5, 2016
Off

Campaign Promoting Benefits Of U.S. Citizenship Targets Asian Immigrants, Fastest Growing Immigrant Population

Eligible immigrants strongly urged to take the first step now to have a chance of becoming a U.S. citizen before November election Over 300,000
Posted On Saturday, October 29, 2016
Off

Campaign Promoting Benefits Of U.S. Citizenship Targets Asian Immigrants, Fastest Growing Immigrant Population

Eligible immigrants strongly urged to take the first step now to have a chance of becoming a U.S. citizen before November election Over 300,000
Posted On Saturday, October 22, 2016

Contact Balita

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Stop Invading Mosquitoes

Paul Allen Logo Paul Allen Logo 250x300 250x300 250x300
Loading Family Features Content Widget
Loading Family Features Article

Headlines

Kyla, Rich Alvarez mark 6th wedding anniversary

Poe urges creation of transport safety board anew after Nueva Ecija bus crash

Strong peso due to Duterte's 'decisive' pursuit of peace and order

Pangilinan: Report on ‘state-sponsored’ EJKs backs Lascañas’ death squad claim

Jolo Revilla proud of son for finishing grade school

Duterte declines UP honorary degree

Runaway Manila now open to the public

Jadaone to direct new Joshua Garcia-Julia Barretto movie

Rhony Laigo

Half million undocumented apply for license

Families to ‘Walk n’ Roll’ on Sept. 20 for ataxia that afflicts many

Fil-Ams shocked by Sen. Yee’s arrest

Entertainment

Kyla, Rich Alvarez mark 6th wedding anniversary

Jolo Revilla proud of son for finishing grade school

Jadaone to direct new Joshua Garcia-Julia Barretto movie

Kris Aquino hires Hollywood agent

Is ‘Pastillas Girl’ engaged?

Why Lea may start refusing photo requests from fans

Ai Ai wins best actress at Queens World Film Festival

Will Arci fall for Daniel Matsunaga?

Jannelle So

So La – Graceful in the Big Apple (Part 2 of 2)

Graceful in the Big Apple (Part 1 of 2)

Speculations, hype and strategy around Mayweather-Pacquiao fight

Fil-Am News

Kyla, Rich Alvarez mark 6th wedding anniversary

Pangilinan: Report on ‘state-sponsored’ EJKs backs Lascañas’ death squad claim

Jolo Revilla proud of son for finishing grade school

Jadaone to direct new Joshua Garcia-Julia Barretto movie

Kris Aquino hires Hollywood agent

Is ‘Pastillas Girl’ engaged?

Trump nominee for state secretary grilled on EJKs in PHL

Simbang Gabi in Los Angeles celebrates its 14th anniversary

Myrna Aquitania

Unbearable grief on the loss of a son and remembering treasured memories

Taking advantage of various community Library special events

‘Beautiful’ The Carole King Musical: The singer’s legacy to our generation

Popular Post

Bristol: I wasn't forced to dance

9 Comments

Enchong Dee says he's dating a celebrity

8 Comments

Filipino boy singing Beyonce featured on Perez Hilton

2 Comments

Black Eyed Peas artist calls on Aquino

2 Comments

Rap Star Lil Wayne Out of Jail

1 Comment

Opportunities in the U.S. Army

Food & Dining

Chef Claude Tayag to showcase ‘Flavors of The Philippines’ in annual Embassy Chef Challenge

Mikuni Seafood Buffet: For the Best buffet and dining experience in Torrance

A Leafy Superfood Worth Learning About

Holiday recipes from top Paris chefs: French-grown quinoa, black truffle, vegetable roots and mushrooms by Alain Ducasse

Safety deserves a place at the Thanksgiving table

Quick and Easy Breakfasts for Busy Families

Just desserts: The rise of East Asia's pudding places

Wagyu Beef Steak Bowl

Rey Andres

OC Fil-Am Chamber of Commerce’s 22nd Awards Gala focuses on next gen

Asian Business Association of OC Connects Companies with Entrepreneurs

Congen Adelio Angelito Cruz ‘Meets and Greets’ Pinoys in Bellflower

© Copyright 2011. All Right Reserved Balita Online | Contact Us