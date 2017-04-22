Graft pre-trial of ex-PNP chief Alan Purisima reset to June

MANILA, Apr 18 (Mabuhay) – The Sandiganbayan has reset the graft pre-trial of former Philippine National Police chief Alan Purisima in connection with the alleged anomalous courier service deal that the PNP entered into in 2011.

The pre-trial, scheduled on Tuesday, was moved to June 6 to allow both the prosecution and defense panels to complete the preliminary conference for the case.

The preliminary conference is set on May 9.

The prosecution said they will also submit a supplemental pre-trial brief for the case.

Purisima was charged with graft for a supposedly anomalous contract that the PNP entered into in 2011 with the courier service company Werfast Documentary Agency, Inc. for the delivery of firearms licenses of applicants.

Based on the Information of the case, the contract was awarded to Werfast without public bidding and despite the company’s supposed lack of track record and qualifications as a courier service firm.

The Ombudsman said Werfast was not yet registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission when the contract was signed in May 2011.

It also said that the company was not authorized by the Department of Transportation and Communications to offer courier delivery service.

Purisima has pleaded not guilty to the charge. (MNS)