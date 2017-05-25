Gary V World Tour 2017 hits Pechanga Resort & Casino Theater on June 3 All tickets are now sold out!

It’s a date! World-renowned artist-singer, Gary Valenciano, once again hits center-stage in Pechanga Resort & Casino Theater on June 3 at 8p.m., in his one-of-a-kind special World Tour 2017 performance. Due to overwhelming response, all tickets are now sold out. Thank you for all your passionate support.

Pechanga Resort & Casino is well-known for hosting the best and the brightest Filipino entertainers and performers such as Megastar Sharon Cuneta, the singer/actress and Tony Award winner Lea Salonga, popular comedian and actor Vice Ganda, winner of “Star Power Search 2011” Angeline Quintos, international actress and top endorser Anne Curtis, and Pop Star Princess Sarah Geronimo – who all gave wholesome entertainment to the delight of the crowd.

Not only fine dining, relaxation and entertainment, Pechanga Resort & Casino wish to provide the ultimate experience especially, to Filipino-American patrons. Thus, Gary V, with 31 years of solid international exposure in the field of singing and dancing will ‘wow’ the crowd in this year’s opening extravaganza.

Gary V, a singer/songwriter/musician, was born to a Puerto-Rican mother and a Filipino father. He remains consistently visible in the public eye since he began his career in 1983. At 18, he first burst on the Philippine music scene with look-a-like antics of Michael Jackson and Al Jarreau’s pyro-techniques.

Of late, Gary V has released 32 albums including those released in the USA and the Asian Region. The Pop idol has the most illustrious track record in the Philippine recording scene winning a total of 12 Awit (Song) Awards (US counterpart of Grammy Awards) in the Best Male Recording category alone. Aside from the critical acclaim given to his album releases, he has also been consistently collecting Gold, Platinum and multi-Platinum awards for the sale of his products. His songs enjoy millions of hits online. The wide acceptance of his recordings has led many film producers to use his songs in the soundtrack of their movies. Likewise, Gary has starred in 14 full-length movies over the span of his career.

As a concert performer winning global audience, Gary V stands head and shoulders with the world’s best. He has performed with some of the most respected musicians and singers including Brian McKnight, George Duke, Julia Fordham, George Black, The Emotions, and Ricky Martin, to name a few.

A UNICEF Ambassador of Goodwill, Gary V is also an international endorser of the prestigious Sennheiser microphone, alongside with other famous singers as Mariah Carey, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Julio Iglesias, the Backstreet Boys and Sting. This led Gary V to perform at the Musik Messe in Frankfurt, Germany— the world’s largest exhibit and convention of musical instruments and equipment dealers.

At the height of his singing career, Gary V goes to great lengths to share his blessings to those who are less fortunate and as enduring artist maintains a regular Sunday show- ASAP 20 – aired in Manila and also globally through a Filipino cable network.

Shows in the Pechanga Theater offer a comfortable and intimate concert experience. With 1,200 seats in its theater, each show features state-of-the-art and acoustically perfected sound. Enjoying favorite artists at Pechanga versus other venues proves effortless with free valet and self-parking for guests, complimentary casino/resort shuttles, gourmet and casual dining options on site, plus comfortable chairs and an up-close view from every theater seat.

About Pechanga Resort & Casino

Pechanga Resort & Casino offers one of the largest and most expansive resort/casino experiences anywhere in the United States. Voted the Number One Casino in America by readers of USA TODAY and rated a Four Diamond property by AAA since 2002, Pechanga Resort & Casino provides an unparalleled getaway. Offering more than 3,400 of the hottest slots, table games, world-class entertainment, 517 hotel rooms, dining, spa and championship golf at Journey at Pechanga, Pechanga Resort & Casino features a destination that meets and exceeds the needs of its guests and the community. Pechanga Resort & Casino is owned and operated by the Pechanga Band of Luiseño Indians. For more information, call toll free 1-888-PECHANGA or visit www.Pechanga.com.