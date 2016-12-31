Estrada out of hospital, back to work

MANILA, Dec 24 (Mabuhay) – Manila Mayor and former President Joseph “Erap” Estrads has been discharged of the hospital and is even back to work, one of his aides said Saturday.

“Working na po si Mayor Erap, nakalabas na po, (thank) God,” said Estrada’s media relations officer Bambi Purisima.

On Friday, Estrada’s son Senator JV Ejercito said his father was being confined at the Cardinal Santos Medical Center in San Juan due to pneumonia.

Estrada was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday after experiencing difficulty breathing, he said.(MNS)