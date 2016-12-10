Erik Matti: Give indie MMFF entries a chance 

Director Erik Matti said that those criticizing the eight finalists of this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival should watch the films first before passing judgment, triggering an avalanche of support from his fans who have been vocal about their cynicism over the quality of past entries.

Days after it was revealed that the film festival’s screening committee have decided to snub more commercial works from big budget studios for independent films, the “Honor Thy Father” director sounded off on Facebook against the backlash.

“Hinay hinay sa paghamak at paginsulto ng salitang INDIE na parang ito’y may ketong na dapat layuan,” Matti, whose “Seklusyon” is included in the so-called “Magic 8,” wrote. “Ang indie at mainstream ay parehong pelikula rin lang at wag na po ihiwalay sa isa’t isa.”

“Ang indie, tulad ng mainstream, ay pwedeng malalim o mababaw, matalino o stupido, nakakatawa o nakakaiyak, commercial o artistic, pambata o pangmatanda o panghugot, cheap o big budget. Pareho pong pelikula yan.”

“Panoorin n’yo muna ang mga pelikulang napili sa [MMFF]. Merong pagbabagong naganap sa [MMFF 2016]. Bigyan naman natin ng chance na umubra bago husgahan. Lalabas din naman si Vice, si Vic at si Chinoy kahit di nakasali e,” he added.

Matti was referring to studios like Star Cinema and Regal Entertainment, which will be releasing their entries, Vice Ganda and Coco Martin’s “The Super Parental Guardians” and Richard Yap’s “Mano Po 7: Chinoy,” ahead of the annual film festival.

Matti’s post on Facebook has since garnered hundreds of shares, with many agreeing with his sentiments on this year’s MMFF.

One of his fans told him: “Mismo Direk! Suportahan na lang po nating lahat ang pelikulang Pilipino, indie o mainstream man.”

Another added: “Sa tinagal tagal ngayon na lang ulit ako na-excite sa MMFF. …Fan ako ng mga indie films. Kasi walang censorship. Sana ngayon din!” (MNS)