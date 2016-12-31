Erik addresses rumors that Angeline has new BF 

Erik Santos denied rumors that Angeline Quinto is now in a relationship with somebody else.

Santos and Quinto have been romantically linked for a while now but have yet to go on record about the status of their relationship.

“Tsismis lang po ‘yun,” he said. “Hindi ko kailangan magtanong kasi alam ko naman ang nangyayari sa kanya. Hindi totoo.”

Santos also said his relationship with Quinto remains the same. “Okay naman po, masaya kami,” he said.

As another year comes to an end, Santos said he and Quinto are just grateful for all the blessings that continue to come their way.

Santos noted that 2016 has been a very busy year for him and he is looking forward to what’s in store for him in the coming year.

“The past year was my busiest kasi nagkaroon kami ng concert with Regine, Martin and Angeline. Then after that, naging mentor ako sa ‘We Love OPM’ and then naging hurado po ako sa ‘Tawag ng Tanghalan’ until now. I had shows here and abroad. I am just so grateful,” he said.

Santos also regularly appears on “ASAP” every Sunday. (MNS)