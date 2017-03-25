Duterte’s birthday wishes: More strength, time with family

MANILA, March 23 (PNA) – President Rodrigo Duterte’s birthday wishes are simple – more strength to complete his work and a quiet time with his family.

“So my wish really, my prayer to God is that bigyan niya ako ng konting lakas na lang to do our — work, time because it is needed,” he said during a press briefing held at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport upon arriving from his official visits to Myanmar and Thailand.

The President, who will be turning 72 on March 28, said that 24 hours is not really enough for the presidency, unless one wants to sleep more than just about four hours.

“I only ask God that give me a little bit of time, a little strength to surmount the problems of the country and that I’d be able, not really to solve but maybe mitigate some of the rigors of governance,” Duterte said.

He also said that the only gift he would like on his birthday is time with his loved ones.

“I would be very glad to spend my time with my newest grandson Stone and the rest of my children and grandchildren. That would have been the greatest gift that I can ask in this planet. Iyon sa akin tama na,” he said.

Duterte said that he could no longer ask for more since God has already given him everything.

“Naibigay na ng Diyos ang lahat ang dapat ko. I have reached the highest — the apex of anybody’s dream,” he said.

He said that he would also offer a prayer for the Philippines.

“Nakuha ko na lahat. No more gifts to — except maybe a prayer to God for my country,” Duterte said.