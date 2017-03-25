(818) 552-4503
BREAKING NEWS

Duterte completes ASEAN visits

Posted On Saturday, March 25, 2017
By :
Comment: Off
Pres. Duterte, PHL delegation hold plenary meeting with top Thai officials: President Rodrigo Roa Duterte and members of his delegation hold a plenary meeting with top government officials of Thailand led by Prime Minister General Prayuth Chan-o-chan at the Thai Koo Fah Building in Bangkok, Thailand on Tuesday (March 21, 2017). (Photo by King Rodriguez/PPD Malacanang)

Pres. Duterte, PHL delegation hold plenary meeting with top Thai officials: President Rodrigo Roa Duterte and members of his delegation hold a plenary meeting with top government officials of Thailand led by Prime Minister General Prayuth Chan-o-chan at the Thai Koo Fah Building in Bangkok, Thailand on Tuesday (March 21, 2017). (Photo by King Rodriguez/PPD Malacanang)

BANGKOK, Thailand, March 22 (PNA) – Foreign Affairs Acting Secretary Enrique Manalo praised the completed ASEAN visits of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte by emphasizing the importance of agreements between countries, including a framework on code of conduct, to promote cooperation, stability, and sustainability during a press briefing held Wednesday at the Mandarin Oriental.

“The purpose of the Code is to see how we can manage disputes carefully, not to raise tensions, not to escalate tensions,” Manalo said.

The details of the framework will be under continuing negotiations and discussions, to be based on the “key principles of mutual respect and mutual benefit.”

Manalo summarized the positive results of President Duterte’s official visits to Myanmar and Thailand, which caps the ASEAN-wide introductory visits he has made since assuming office in July 2016.

Joining Manalo in the panel were Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez, Tourism Secretary Wanda Corazon Teo, Executive Director Arnel del Barrio of the Philippine Carabao Center of the Department of Agriculture, Sen. Allan Peter Cayetano and Communications Secretary Martin Andanar who led the briefing.

The meetings in Myanmar with President U Htin Kyaw and other officials such as State Counselor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, said Manalo, “reaffirmed the friendship and excellent relations” between the two countries, spanning six decades.

Synergy

In Bangkok, President Duterte issued a joint statement with Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha, recognizing “the synergy to further deepen and expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest and to work together to strengthen the ASEAN Community.”

Common areas of cooperation identified with the two countries are on trade, tourism, agriculture, defense and security, intelligence, science and technology, cultural exchange, education, energy, and humanitarian assistance and development cooperation programs.

On a more specific note, Del Barrio shared that the Philippines and Thailand reached an understanding “to establish and promote cooperation and exchange in the areas of swamp and dairy buffalo.” The cooperation gives a boost to researchers and scientists to expand collaborative opportunities to exchange knowledge and techniques that will mutually benefit both agricultural countries.

Teo, meanwhile, is eyeing to improve the marketing and promotion of the Philippines in relation to Thailand.

“I would like to see more Thai people coming to the Philippines,” the Tourism Secretary said. Thailand has promised to start flying its airline to Cebu and Davao and back to Bangkok.

Balance

Trade Secretary Lopez shared the good news that Thailand made a commitment “to help us balance the trade” between Thailand and the Philippines. Currently, Thailand is the country’s sixth largest trading partner.

“But they have a trade surplus. In other words, mas malaki po ang export nila sa atin, kaysa ‘yung export natin sa kanila,” Lopez explained to illustrate the need to balance trade between economies.

Myanmar hosts some 800 Filipinos as overseas workers. Thailand has more than 14,000 Filipinos, with a number working as English teachers, engineers, and other professionals.

In Myanmar, President Duterte extended a pledge worth USD 300,000 to Daw Aung San Suu Kyi as humanitarian assistance to Myanmar’s Rakhine State, the Foreign Affairs Acting Secretary confirmed.

Asked about whether the Philippines is going to file a protest against China on its planned construction of an environmental monitoring station, Manalo said that the Philippines is seeking clarification with China, but at the same time is “maintaining a regular close watch over Scarborough Shoal.”

Cayetano explained the diplomatic stance of the President who in a statement expressed cognizance that “the respect for freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea is in the interest of all countries within and outside the region.”

Both Myanmar and Thailand reiterated full confidence and support to the Philippines as host of the ASEAN Summit this year.

Manalo is aware that the negotiations among the countries may not be always easy, considering the differences in each country’s background, history, and present needs.

“But I think with enough will, I think we can move forward,” he said.

 

Related Posts

About the Author

Legal Center

Off

Campaign Promoting Benefits Of U.S. Citizenship Targets Asian Immigrants, Fastest Growing Immigrant Population

Eligible immigrants strongly urged to take the first step now to have a chance of becoming a U.S. citizen before November election Over 300,000
Posted On Saturday, November 5, 2016
Off

Campaign Promoting Benefits Of U.S. Citizenship Targets Asian Immigrants, Fastest Growing Immigrant Population

Eligible immigrants strongly urged to take the first step now to have a chance of becoming a U.S. citizen before November election Over 300,000
Posted On Saturday, October 29, 2016
Off

Campaign Promoting Benefits Of U.S. Citizenship Targets Asian Immigrants, Fastest Growing Immigrant Population

Eligible immigrants strongly urged to take the first step now to have a chance of becoming a U.S. citizen before November election Over 300,000
Posted On Saturday, October 22, 2016

Contact Balita

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Stop Invading Mosquitoes

Paul Allen Logo Paul Allen Logo 250x300 250x300 250x300
Loading Family Features Content Widget
Loading Family Features Article

Headlines

De Lima: SolGen resorting to 'basest of technicalities', not arguments

Duterte's birthday wishes: More strength, time with family

PHL Navy: BRP Gregorio Velasquez capable of surveying Benham Rise 

MMDA intensifies road clearing ops

Myanmar urged to support PHL-led initiatives for ASEAN

Why Lea may start refusing photo requests from fans

Ai Ai wins best actress at Queens World Film Festival

Will Arci fall for Daniel Matsunaga?

Rhony Laigo

Half million undocumented apply for license

Families to ‘Walk n’ Roll’ on Sept. 20 for ataxia that afflicts many

Fil-Ams shocked by Sen. Yee’s arrest

Entertainment

Why Lea may start refusing photo requests from fans

Ai Ai wins best actress at Queens World Film Festival

Will Arci fall for Daniel Matsunaga?

Sarah G as Darna? Here’s what she has to say

Erik addresses rumors that Angeline has new BF 

Toni returns to hosting after giving birth

Kim Chiu to star in new Chito Roño movie

Cai Cortez, husband welcome baby boy

Jannelle So

So La – Graceful in the Big Apple (Part 2 of 2)

Graceful in the Big Apple (Part 1 of 2)

Speculations, hype and strategy around Mayweather-Pacquiao fight

Fil-Am News

Trump nominee for state secretary grilled on EJKs in PHL

Simbang Gabi in Los Angeles celebrates its 14th anniversary

Unbearable grief on the loss of a son and remembering treasured memories

Jollibee, partner to list subsidiary on Vietnam Stock Exchange

Trump win puts future DREAMers in question

Senators on CIDG operation that led to Espinosa’s death: Premeditated

Too early to assess impact of a Trump win on PHL

Robredo hopes Duterte will keep promise to stop cussing

Myrna Aquitania

Unbearable grief on the loss of a son and remembering treasured memories

Taking advantage of various community Library special events

‘Beautiful’ The Carole King Musical: The singer’s legacy to our generation

Popular Post

Bristol: I wasn't forced to dance

9 Comments

Enchong Dee says he's dating a celebrity

8 Comments

Filipino boy singing Beyonce featured on Perez Hilton

2 Comments

Black Eyed Peas artist calls on Aquino

2 Comments

Rap Star Lil Wayne Out of Jail

1 Comment

Opportunities in the U.S. Army

Food & Dining

Chef Claude Tayag to showcase ‘Flavors of The Philippines’ in annual Embassy Chef Challenge

Mikuni Seafood Buffet: For the Best buffet and dining experience in Torrance

A Leafy Superfood Worth Learning About

Holiday recipes from top Paris chefs: French-grown quinoa, black truffle, vegetable roots and mushrooms by Alain Ducasse

Safety deserves a place at the Thanksgiving table

Quick and Easy Breakfasts for Busy Families

Just desserts: The rise of East Asia's pudding places

Wagyu Beef Steak Bowl

Rey Andres

OC Fil-Am Chamber of Commerce’s 22nd Awards Gala focuses on next gen

Asian Business Association of OC Connects Companies with Entrepreneurs

Congen Adelio Angelito Cruz ‘Meets and Greets’ Pinoys in Bellflower

© Copyright 2011. All Right Reserved Balita Online | Contact Us