(818) 552-4503
BREAKING NEWS

Duterte a ‘murderer,’ says De Lima

Posted On Saturday, December 10, 2016
By :
Comment: Off
Senator Leila de Lima ,President Benigno Aquino III , New Bilid Prison, Justice Secretary, Vitaliano Aguirre II , Liberal Party

Senator Leila de Lima ,President Benigno Aquino III , New Bilid Prison,
Justice Secretary, Vitaliano Aguirre II , Liberal Party

MANILA, Dec 8 (Mabuhay) – Without mincing words, Senator Leila de Lima on Thursday called President Rodrigo Duterte a “murderer.”

“People of the Philippines, your President is a murderer,” De Lima said in a statement.

She noted Duterte’s statement Wednesday that he would not abandon the police allegedly involved in the November 5 killing of Albuera Mayor Rolando Espinosa Sr. because it was his order to shoot those who would resist arrest.

“That is an admission that he is the mastermind of such extrajudicial killing (EJK),” the senator said.“That says it all about the EJK phenomenon.”

She added, “Together with Edgar Matobato’s testimony on the Davao Death Squad (DDS), Duterte’s admission seals his fate as the Father of all EJKs, first in Davao City, now throughout the entire Philippines, with the number of his victims now beyond the five thousand mark, and still rising.”

Matobato, who claimed to be a former member of the DDS, has accused Duterte of masterminding the killings in Davao City when the President was still mayor.

De Lima said this also meant that Supt. Marvin Marcos, sacked head of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) in Eastern Visayas, and some of its members allegedly involved in Espinosa’s killing were part of the “expanded DDS,” which she said is now national in scope and operation.

“Nothing can be clearer than that. What we now have is a Presidential Death Squad,” she said.

The senator said there was no longer any basis to dismiss Matobato’s testimony or to clear the President of his role in the EJKs as shown in the report of the Senate committee on justice and human rights. The committee, along with the committee on public order and dangerous drugs, investigated alleged EJKs in the country.

The changes in the report prepared by Senator Richard Gordon as chair of the justice committee are now in order, said De Lima, lamenting that she was not allowed to read and sign the report before it was released to the media Wednesday.

“I think this also puts to a close the Senate investigation on who ordered the killing of Mayor Espinosa. Now we all know that the order and command to murder Espinosa in cold blood came from none other than the President himself,” she said.

“God bless us all in this season of Jesus Christ’s birth, to remind us of our humanity as a religious and God-fearing people, whether as Christians or Muslims. Let us pray that our President finally sees the light and puts a stop to all the killings in time for Christmas.”

“Let us pray that our President starts fearing God and respecting the gift of life in this season of love and hope,” the senator added. (MNS)

Related Posts

About the Author

Legal Center

Off

Campaign Promoting Benefits Of U.S. Citizenship Targets Asian Immigrants, Fastest Growing Immigrant Population

Eligible immigrants strongly urged to take the first step now to have a chance of becoming a U.S. citizen before November election Over 300,000
Posted On Saturday, November 5, 2016
Off

Campaign Promoting Benefits Of U.S. Citizenship Targets Asian Immigrants, Fastest Growing Immigrant Population

Eligible immigrants strongly urged to take the first step now to have a chance of becoming a U.S. citizen before November election Over 300,000
Posted On Saturday, October 29, 2016
Off

Campaign Promoting Benefits Of U.S. Citizenship Targets Asian Immigrants, Fastest Growing Immigrant Population

Eligible immigrants strongly urged to take the first step now to have a chance of becoming a U.S. citizen before November election Over 300,000
Posted On Saturday, October 22, 2016

Contact Balita

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Stop Invading Mosquitoes

Paul Allen Logo Paul Allen Logo 250x300 250x300 250x300 250x300
Loading Family Features Content Widget
Loading Family Features Article

Headlines

Erik Matti: Give indie MMFF entries a chance 

Cops involved in Espinosa raid still under restrictive custody --PNP

Some Miss U candidates to arrive in PHL on Friday for kickoff party

Trillanes: Senate panel’s report on EJKs a ‘a piece of garbage’

Yasay in talks with Russian counterpart for PRRD Moscow visit next year

Manila mayor emphasizes role of barangay officials in war vs drugs

Duterte offers 'any position' to outgoing AFP chief

DFA: Only 240 out of 2,000+ illegal OFWs in Qatar meet deadline of amnesty 

Rhony Laigo

Half million undocumented apply for license

Families to ‘Walk n’ Roll’ on Sept. 20 for ataxia that afflicts many

Fil-Ams shocked by Sen. Yee’s arrest

Entertainment

Erik Matti: Give indie MMFF entries a chance 

Bianca, Miguel not rushing into having relationship 

Sarah G, Ebe Dancel win big at 29th Awit Awards

Derek: Hearing my son call me dad ‘broke my heart’

Pokwang stays strong as mom’s condition worsens

Jonathan Manalo to hold anniversary concert

Jason’s life changes

Karel to return in ‘50 Shades’ musical parody

Jannelle So

So La – Graceful in the Big Apple (Part 2 of 2)

Graceful in the Big Apple (Part 1 of 2)

Speculations, hype and strategy around Mayweather-Pacquiao fight

Fil-Am News

Simbang Gabi in Los Angeles celebrates its 14th anniversary

Unbearable grief on the loss of a son and remembering treasured memories

Jollibee, partner to list subsidiary on Vietnam Stock Exchange

Trump win puts future DREAMers in question

Senators on CIDG operation that led to Espinosa’s death: Premeditated

Too early to assess impact of a Trump win on PHL

Robredo hopes Duterte will keep promise to stop cussing

US bullying PH -- Lacson

Myrna Aquitania

Unbearable grief on the loss of a son and remembering treasured memories

Taking advantage of various community Library special events

‘Beautiful’ The Carole King Musical: The singer’s legacy to our generation

Popular Post

Bristol: I wasn't forced to dance

9 Comments

Enchong Dee says he's dating a celebrity

8 Comments

Filipino boy singing Beyonce featured on Perez Hilton

2 Comments

Black Eyed Peas artist calls on Aquino

2 Comments

Rap Star Lil Wayne Out of Jail

1 Comment

Opportunities in the U.S. Army

Food & Dining

Chef Claude Tayag to showcase ‘Flavors of The Philippines’ in annual Embassy Chef Challenge

Mikuni Seafood Buffet: For the Best buffet and dining experience in Torrance

A Leafy Superfood Worth Learning About

Holiday recipes from top Paris chefs: French-grown quinoa, black truffle, vegetable roots and mushrooms by Alain Ducasse

Safety deserves a place at the Thanksgiving table

Quick and Easy Breakfasts for Busy Families

Just desserts: The rise of East Asia's pudding places

Wagyu Beef Steak Bowl

Rey Andres

OC Fil-Am Chamber of Commerce’s 22nd Awards Gala focuses on next gen

Asian Business Association of OC Connects Companies with Entrepreneurs

Congen Adelio Angelito Cruz ‘Meets and Greets’ Pinoys in Bellflower

© Copyright 2011. All Right Reserved Balita Online | Contact Us