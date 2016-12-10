Derek: Hearing my son call me dad ‘broke my heart’

“It broke my heart,” admitted actor Derek Ramsay as he recalled the first time his son called him dad.

This happened last Christmas, Ramsay shared, adding that those moments with Austin, his child with estranged wife Mary Christine Jolly, were the “best” days of his whole life so far.

“I [also] took him to watch my movie and he was very proud. When the fans came up to me and ask for pictures, he’d be like, ‘That’s my dad, that’s my dad,” a beaming Ramsay gushed. “And then we took off to Palawan, and do what Ramsays do: stay under the sun, jump into the ocean, do crazy things where you can hurt yourself. And I was like, ‘Okay, this is my son.”

Austin, whom Ramsay first introduced to the public in June last year, is currently based in Dubai with his mother Mary Christine. Ramsay said that he wishes he could spend more time with him. “That’s probably the only thing missing in my life,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ramsay also talked about his relationship with girlfriend, model Joanne Villablanca.

Asked if she gets jealous of his intimate film scenes with other women, Ramsay replied: “Before we got into this relationship, she knew what my line of work is and we talked about it, and said, ‘I don’t want to get into this relationship if we are going to bring this up again. I don’t want to sound selfish but I will guarantee you that the love that I have is only for you.’” (MNS)