(818) 552-4503
BREAKING NEWS

De Lima: SolGen resorting to ‘basest of technicalities’, not arguments

Posted On Saturday, March 25, 2017
By :
Comment: Off
Senator Leila de Lima ,President Benigno Aquino III , New Bilid Prison, Justice Secretary, Vitaliano Aguirre II , Liberal Party

Senator Leila De Lima (MNS Photo)

MANILA, Mar 21 (Mabuhay) –

“Desperate.” This is how Senator Leila de Lima described the move of the Solicitor General seeking the dismissal of the senator’s petition to nullify her arrest.

Solicitor General Jose Calida told the Supreme Court in a manifestation that De Lima supposedly falsified the notarization of her pleading.

The OSG alleged that one Atty. Maria Cecille T. Tresvelles-Cabalo administered the oath on De Lima on February 24, 2017, the day De Lima was arrested upon the order of Branch 204 Presiding Judge Juanita Guerrero. The OSG explained that Cabalo could have only administered De Lima’s oath at PNP Custodial Center in Camp Crame, Quezon City since the former’s commission as notary public is for Quezon City.

The OSG also noted that Cabalo is a sorority sister of De Lima at San Beda College of Law’s Lambda Rho Sigma, which was co-founded by De Lima

In a press release sent by her office on Monday, De Lima pointed out that the Office of the Solicitor General “is scraping the bottom of the barrel for whatever argument is left to support her continued illegal detention” with its repeated attempts to “resort to the basest of technicalities, and in lieu of substantial arguments against the merits of her Supreme Court petition.”

“The senator said that the OSG attack is obviously borne out of desperation,” it added.

In the same press release, De Lima maintained that Calida’s allegation “has no factual basis.”

De Lima, according to the statement, met with the notary public at Camp Crame to notarize the petition that she signed.

 

The detained senator maintained that contrary to the OSG’s claim, the notary public was in Camp Crame when she was brought there.

 

De Lima was arrested last month over her alleged involvement in the New Bilibid Prison illegal drug trade. She is currently at the Custodial Center inside the police headquarters. (MNS)

Related Posts

About the Author

Legal Center

Off

Campaign Promoting Benefits Of U.S. Citizenship Targets Asian Immigrants, Fastest Growing Immigrant Population

Eligible immigrants strongly urged to take the first step now to have a chance of becoming a U.S. citizen before November election Over 300,000
Posted On Saturday, November 5, 2016
Off

Campaign Promoting Benefits Of U.S. Citizenship Targets Asian Immigrants, Fastest Growing Immigrant Population

Eligible immigrants strongly urged to take the first step now to have a chance of becoming a U.S. citizen before November election Over 300,000
Posted On Saturday, October 29, 2016
Off

Campaign Promoting Benefits Of U.S. Citizenship Targets Asian Immigrants, Fastest Growing Immigrant Population

Eligible immigrants strongly urged to take the first step now to have a chance of becoming a U.S. citizen before November election Over 300,000
Posted On Saturday, October 22, 2016

Contact Balita

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Stop Invading Mosquitoes

Paul Allen Logo Paul Allen Logo 250x300 250x300 250x300
Loading Family Features Content Widget
Loading Family Features Article

Headlines

Duterte's birthday wishes: More strength, time with family

PHL Navy: BRP Gregorio Velasquez capable of surveying Benham Rise 

MMDA intensifies road clearing ops

Myanmar urged to support PHL-led initiatives for ASEAN

Duterte completes ASEAN visits

Why Lea may start refusing photo requests from fans

Ai Ai wins best actress at Queens World Film Festival

Will Arci fall for Daniel Matsunaga?

Rhony Laigo

Half million undocumented apply for license

Families to ‘Walk n’ Roll’ on Sept. 20 for ataxia that afflicts many

Fil-Ams shocked by Sen. Yee’s arrest

Entertainment

Why Lea may start refusing photo requests from fans

Ai Ai wins best actress at Queens World Film Festival

Will Arci fall for Daniel Matsunaga?

Sarah G as Darna? Here’s what she has to say

Erik addresses rumors that Angeline has new BF 

Toni returns to hosting after giving birth

Kim Chiu to star in new Chito Roño movie

Cai Cortez, husband welcome baby boy

Jannelle So

So La – Graceful in the Big Apple (Part 2 of 2)

Graceful in the Big Apple (Part 1 of 2)

Speculations, hype and strategy around Mayweather-Pacquiao fight

Fil-Am News

Trump nominee for state secretary grilled on EJKs in PHL

Simbang Gabi in Los Angeles celebrates its 14th anniversary

Unbearable grief on the loss of a son and remembering treasured memories

Jollibee, partner to list subsidiary on Vietnam Stock Exchange

Trump win puts future DREAMers in question

Senators on CIDG operation that led to Espinosa’s death: Premeditated

Too early to assess impact of a Trump win on PHL

Robredo hopes Duterte will keep promise to stop cussing

Myrna Aquitania

Unbearable grief on the loss of a son and remembering treasured memories

Taking advantage of various community Library special events

‘Beautiful’ The Carole King Musical: The singer’s legacy to our generation

Popular Post

Bristol: I wasn't forced to dance

9 Comments

Enchong Dee says he's dating a celebrity

8 Comments

Filipino boy singing Beyonce featured on Perez Hilton

2 Comments

Black Eyed Peas artist calls on Aquino

2 Comments

Rap Star Lil Wayne Out of Jail

1 Comment

Opportunities in the U.S. Army

Food & Dining

Chef Claude Tayag to showcase ‘Flavors of The Philippines’ in annual Embassy Chef Challenge

Mikuni Seafood Buffet: For the Best buffet and dining experience in Torrance

A Leafy Superfood Worth Learning About

Holiday recipes from top Paris chefs: French-grown quinoa, black truffle, vegetable roots and mushrooms by Alain Ducasse

Safety deserves a place at the Thanksgiving table

Quick and Easy Breakfasts for Busy Families

Just desserts: The rise of East Asia's pudding places

Wagyu Beef Steak Bowl

Rey Andres

OC Fil-Am Chamber of Commerce’s 22nd Awards Gala focuses on next gen

Asian Business Association of OC Connects Companies with Entrepreneurs

Congen Adelio Angelito Cruz ‘Meets and Greets’ Pinoys in Bellflower

© Copyright 2011. All Right Reserved Balita Online | Contact Us