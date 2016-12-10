Cops involved in Espinosa raid still under restrictive custody –PNP

MANILA, Dec 3 (Mabuhay) —

The policemen involved in the raid which led to the death of Albuera Mayor Rolando Espinosa Sr. are still under restrictive custody even though they were allowed to leave Camp Crame, an official of the Philippine National Police’s (PNP) Internal Affairs Service (IAS) said Saturday.

IAS Chief of Staff Maria Lynberg Constantinopla made the clarification following reports that the restrictive custody status of Police Supt. Marvin Marcos and 17 other policemen involved in the raid had been lifted.

“In fact, there is no actual lifting of restrictive custody. They were just allowed to go home to get some information for attachment on their counter-affidavit,” Constantinopla said.

She added that PNP personnel are supervising the cops in Leyte while they are getting the necessary documents for their counter-affidavits, which will be submitted on Monday.

PNP Chief Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa relieved Marcos and other officers over the slay of Espinosa.

In November, suspected drug lord Kerwin Espinosa claimed that he bribed Marcos with at least P3 million to lay off operations against his drug trade. (MNS)