Bianca, Miguel not rushing into having relationship 

Bianca Umali is definitely one of the most promising young stars of GMA today.

A former child star, she’s getting prettier and sexier by the day. She was first paired with Miguel Tanfelix in “Paroa, Kuwento ni Mariposa” four years ago and since then, their BiGuel teen loveteam has gained its own legion of fans.

“Four years na ‘yung loveteam namin but we got to know each other as child stars seven years ago pa when I was only nine,” says Bianca. “So ganun na namin katagal na kakilala ang isa’t isa. We saw each other growing up.”

So what’s the real score between them now? “We’re very good friends pa rin po. Hindi kami nagmamadali kasi 16 pa lang naman po ako, never been touched, never been kissed. At siya naman, he just turned 18.”

“Kaya sana po, huwag nyo kaming madaliin,” says Miguel, who’s been appointed as Youth Ambassador of the U.N. Population Commission for being a good and wholesome role model in maintaining his belief in being pure before marriage.

“Basta sa ngayon, we’re so happy na mas nagiging closer ang relationship namin as good, good friends. Mas priority namin ang career and studies. Ako po, araw-araw pumapasok sa La Salle for entrepreneurship.”

They’re now paired anew in another show, “URL (Usapang Real Love)”, billed as the first interactive rom com on Philippine TV. (MNS)