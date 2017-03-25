Ai Ai wins best actress at Queens World Film Festival

MANILA, Mar 21 (Mabuhay) — Comedienne Ai Ai Delas Alas added another feather to her cap as she won the best actress award in this year’s Queens World Film Festival in New York City.

On Sunday, Delas Alas was declared Best Female Actor – Narrative Feature for her portrayal as an aging prostitute in the indie film “Area,” besting Karin Hanczewski, Dorothea Hagena and Amy Redford, daughter of actor Robert Redford.

Delas Alas took to social media to express her happiness over her latest achievement.

She dedicated her award to her children and her boyfriend, Gerald Sibayan.

“Kayo ang inspirasyon kong maging mahusay sa trabaho ko,” she wrote. (MNS)