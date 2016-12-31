OVP: Robredo in US with family, monitoring relief ops

MANILA, Dec 26 (Mabuhay) – The Office of the Vice President has confirmed that Vice President Leni Robredo went to the United States over the holidays for a family reunion.

Robredo’s spokesperson Georgina Hernandez made the remark in a statement after some netizens criticized the Vice President for being in the US while Typhoon Nina wreaked havoc in the Bicol region over the weekend.

“The Vice President travelled for a family reunion to the United States for the break, which was planned more than a year ago,” Hernandez said in a statement on Monday.

“She will be going home to Naga as soon as she arrives,” Hernandez added.

However, no date has been given as regards her return.

Robredo is a former congresswoman representing Camarines Sur.

Mocha Uson, a staunch supporter of President Rodrigo Duterte, and several other netizens lashed out at the Vice President for her absence as Typhoon Nina crossed the Bicol region on Sunday.

Hernandez said Robredo had been monitoring and directing the OVP “to work with regional officials and agencies in setting up local relief centers for immediate emergency response on the ground.”

“The OVP is also coordinating with the Angat Buhay partners and other private sector groups in Manila for donations, both food and non-food items that can be transported and deployed to Bicol,” Hernandez said.

The OVP on Monday launched “Task Force Tindog Bikol,” for coordination of relief operations in Metro Manila and Naga City, Robredo’s hometown.

Robredo on Sunday night said they would be setting up a relief operations center on Monday at her former district office at the Naga City Hall compound.

The OVP on Monday called on the public to help those who were affected by Typhoon Nina.

“While we have faith in the resilience of our people, we still call on the Filipino public to help out in the on going relief efforts of all agencies and private sector partners to alleviate suffering in typhoon-hit areas during this very special time of the year,” the statement read.

“In the spirit of Christmas, let us give hope to many of our brothers and sisters and enable them to bounce back faster from this latest trial in their lives,” it added. (MNS)