Sneak peek to the 128th  Rose Parade

By Abner Galino On Christmas Eve, Weekend Balita/US Asian Post went to the “decorating places” around the Rose Bowl...
Posted On Saturday, December 31, 2016
By

Passengers stranded at ports as Typhoon Nina approaches on Christmas Day

Posted On Saturday, December 31, 2016
By

Million junkies surrender on Christmas Day

Posted On Saturday, December 31, 2016
By

PAL flies high through year 2016

Posted On Saturday, December 24, 2016
By

Duterte:  I never ordered cops to execute drug suspects

DAVAO CITY, Dec 28 (Mabuhay) — President Duterte has categorically denied he ordered authorities to just shoot and kill drug suspects even as he dismissed...
Posted On Wednesday, January 4, 2017
By

OVP: Robredo in US with family, monitoring relief ops

Posted On Saturday, December 31, 2016
By

Estrada out of hospital, back to work

Posted On Saturday, December 31, 2016
By

Campaign Promoting Benefits Of U.S. Citizenship Targets Asian Immigrants, Fastest Growing Immigrant Population

Posted On Saturday, December 31, 2016
By

Erik addresses rumors that Angeline has new BF 

Posted On Saturday, December 31, 2016
By
Toni returns to hosting after giving birth

Posted On Saturday, December 31, 2016
By
Kim Chiu to star in new Chito Roño movie

Posted On Saturday, December 31, 2016
By
Cai Cortez, husband welcome baby boy

Posted On Saturday, December 31, 2016
By
Trump nominee for state secretary grilled on EJKs in PHL

 By Nimfa U. Rueda LOS ANGELES — US Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson endured tough questioning about human rights – including extrajudicial killings (EJKs) in the Philippines – during his...
Posted On Friday, January 13, 2017
By

Simbang Gabi in Los Angeles celebrates its 14th anniversary

Los Angeles – The Our Lady of the Angels Pastoral Region of the Filipino Ministry of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles will once again host the Annual Simbang Gabi Advent (night mass). It is the...
Posted On Thursday, December 8, 2016
By

Posted On Saturday, November 5, 2016
Trump nominee for state secretary grilled on EJKs in PHL

Duterte:  I never ordered cops to execute drug suspects

Intelligent Clearance Sonar, a safety support technology for parking

OVP: Robredo in US with family, monitoring relief ops

Sneak peek to the 128th  Rose Parade

Erik addresses rumors that Angeline has new BF 

Toni returns to hosting after giving birth

Passengers stranded at ports as Typhoon Nina approaches on Christmas Day

Rhony Laigo

Half million undocumented apply for license

Families to ‘Walk n’ Roll’ on Sept. 20 for ataxia that afflicts many

Fil-Ams shocked by Sen. Yee’s arrest

Erik addresses rumors that Angeline has new BF 

Toni returns to hosting after giving birth

Kim Chiu to star in new Chito Roño movie

Cai Cortez, husband welcome baby boy

Bea Alonzo supports Kim-Gerald teleserye reunion

Erik Matti: Give indie MMFF entries a chance 

Bianca, Miguel not rushing into having relationship 

Sarah G, Ebe Dancel win big at 29th Awit Awards

Jannelle So

So La – Graceful in the Big Apple (Part 2 of 2)

Graceful in the Big Apple (Part 1 of 2)

Speculations, hype and strategy around Mayweather-Pacquiao fight

Trump nominee for state secretary grilled on EJKs in PHL

Simbang Gabi in Los Angeles celebrates its 14th anniversary

Unbearable grief on the loss of a son and remembering treasured memories

Jollibee, partner to list subsidiary on Vietnam Stock Exchange

Trump win puts future DREAMers in question

Senators on CIDG operation that led to Espinosa’s death: Premeditated

Too early to assess impact of a Trump win on PHL

Robredo hopes Duterte will keep promise to stop cussing

Myrna Aquitania

Unbearable grief on the loss of a son and remembering treasured memories

Taking advantage of various community Library special events

‘Beautiful’ The Carole King Musical: The singer’s legacy to our generation

Chef Claude Tayag to showcase ‘Flavors of The Philippines’ in annual Embassy Chef Challenge

Mikuni Seafood Buffet: For the Best buffet and dining experience in Torrance

A Leafy Superfood Worth Learning About

Holiday recipes from top Paris chefs: French-grown quinoa, black truffle, vegetable roots and mushrooms by Alain Ducasse

Safety deserves a place at the Thanksgiving table

Quick and Easy Breakfasts for Busy Families

Just desserts: The rise of East Asia's pudding places

Wagyu Beef Steak Bowl

OC Fil-Am Chamber of Commerce’s 22nd Awards Gala focuses on next gen

Asian Business Association of OC Connects Companies with Entrepreneurs

Congen Adelio Angelito Cruz ‘Meets and Greets’ Pinoys in Bellflower

