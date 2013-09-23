Home
Announcements
Specials & Promos
Weekend Balita Digital Edition
Contact Us
The US Asian Post
– Top Menu –
Home
Announcements
Specials & Promos
Weekend Balita Digital Edition
Contact Us
The US Asian Post
(818) 552-4503
– Main Menu –
Headlines
- Fil-Am News
- Philippine News
- Videos
Columnists
- Elena Johnson
- Jannelle So
- Myrna Aquitania
- Renae Punzalan
- Rey Andres
- Rhony Laigo
Entertainment
Events
Lifestyle News
- Travel & Leisure
- - Destinations
- - - Hong Kong
- - - Las Vegas
- - - San Francisco
- Food & Dining
- Health & Beauty
- Fashion
Market Place
- Balita Shoppers’ Guide
- Legal Center
- - Attorneys
- - Bankruptcy
- - Immigration
- Money & Business
- Motoring
Sports
Headlines
Fil-Am News
Philippine News
Videos
Columnists
Elena Johnson
Jannelle So
Myrna Aquitania
Renae Punzalan
Rey Andres
Rhony Laigo
Entertainment
Events
Lifestyle News
Travel & Leisure
Destinations
Hong Kong
Las Vegas
San Francisco
Food & Dining
Health & Beauty
Fashion
Market Place
Balita Shoppers’ Guide
Legal Center
Attorneys
Bankruptcy
Immigration
Money & Business
Motoring
Sports
BREAKING NEWS
Trump nominee for state secretary grilled on EJKs in PHL
Duterte: I never ordered cops to execute drug suspects
Intelligent Clearance Sonar, a safety support technology for parking
The Lexus LC: A dynamic luxury coupe in every aspect
OVP: Robredo in US with family, monitoring relief ops
Sneak peek to the 128th Rose Parade
Erik addresses rumors that Angeline has new BF
Toni returns to hosting after giving birth
Passengers stranded at ports as Typhoon Nina approaches on Christmas Day
Estrada out of hospital, back to work
Announcements
off
Sneak peek to the 128th Rose Parade
By Abner Galino On Christmas Eve, Weekend Balita/US Asian Post went to the “decorating places” around the Rose Bowl...
Posted On
Saturday, December 31, 2016
,
By
Balita online editor
Passengers stranded at ports as Typhoon Nina approaches on Christmas Day
Posted On
Saturday, December 31, 2016
,
By
Balita online editor
Million junkies surrender on Christmas Day
Posted On
Saturday, December 31, 2016
,
By
Balita online editor
PAL flies high through year 2016
Posted On
Saturday, December 24, 2016
,
By
Balita online editor
PHILIPPINE NEWS
off
Duterte: I never ordered cops to execute drug suspects
DAVAO CITY, Dec 28 (Mabuhay) — President Duterte has categorically denied he ordered authorities to just shoot and kill drug suspects even as he dismissed...
Posted On
Wednesday, January 4, 2017
,
By
Balita online editor
OVP: Robredo in US with family, monitoring relief ops
Posted On
Saturday, December 31, 2016
,
By
Balita online editor
Estrada out of hospital, back to work
Posted On
Saturday, December 31, 2016
,
By
Balita online editor
Campaign Promoting Benefits Of U.S. Citizenship Targets Asian Immigrants, Fastest Growing Immigrant Population
Posted On
Saturday, December 31, 2016
,
By
Balita online editor
Trump nominee for state secretary grilled on EJKs in PHL
By Nimfa U. Rueda LOS ANGELES — US Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson endured tough questioning about human
Duterte: I never ordered cops to execute drug suspects
DAVAO CITY, Dec 28 (Mabuhay) — President Duterte has categorically denied he ordered authorities to just
Intelligent Clearance Sonar, a safety support technology for parking
Pedal misapplication and vehicle reversing accidents in parking spaces have been significantly reduced Toyota City,
The Lexus LC: A dynamic luxury coupe in every aspect
December 08, 2016 – The introduction of the new LC performance coupe is a significant illustration of Lexus’
ENTERTAINMENT
Erik addresses rumors that Angeline has new BF
Posted On
Saturday, December 31, 2016
,
By
Balita online editor
Off
Toni returns to hosting after giving birth
Posted On
Saturday, December 31, 2016
,
By
Balita online editor
Off
Kim Chiu to star in new Chito Roño movie
Posted On
Saturday, December 31, 2016
,
By
Balita online editor
Off
Cai Cortez, husband welcome baby boy
Posted On
Saturday, December 31, 2016
,
By
Balita online editor
Off
FIL-AM NEWS
Trump nominee for state secretary grilled on EJKs in PHL
By Nimfa U. Rueda LOS ANGELES — US Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson endured tough questioning about human rights – including extrajudicial killings (EJKs) in the Philippines – during his...
Posted On
Friday, January 13, 2017
,
By
Balita online editor
Simbang Gabi in Los Angeles celebrates its 14th anniversary
Los Angeles – The Our Lady of the Angels Pastoral Region of the Filipino Ministry of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles will once again host the Annual Simbang Gabi Advent (night mass). It is the...
Posted On
Thursday, December 8, 2016
,
By
Balita online editor
MARKET PLACE
Intelligent Clearance Sonar, a safety support technology for parking
Pedal misapplication and vehicle reversing accidents in parking spaces have been significantly reduced Toyota City,
The Lexus LC: A dynamic luxury coupe in every aspect
December 08, 2016 – The introduction of the new LC performance coupe is a significant illustration of Lexus’
SUBARU ANNOUNCES PRICING ON ALL-NEW 2017 IMPREZA MODELS
First Impreza built in the U.S. Sedan and 5-door Models offering up to 38mpg New Subaru Global Platform 2.0-liter
New Euro-Inspired 2017 Honda Civic Hatchback arrives from across the pond
New model continues rollout of the 10th-generation Civic lineup and introduces new Sport and Sport Touring trims
Mitsubishi Motors announces lineup for 2016 Paris Motor Show
CYPRESS, Calif. – Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) announced the official lineup for the 2016 Paris Motor Show,
Subaru of America reports record September sales
31 consecutive months of more than 10,000 Outbacks sold; 38 consecutive months of more than 10,000 Foresters sold
2017 Hyundai Elantra GT updated with the latest tech and new trim level
SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich – The 2017 model year Elantra GT comes with the latest infotainment technology and a new
Nissan Murano: One of the ‘Best 2-Row SUV for Families’…if not the best
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The 2016 Nissan Murano has just received its second major award from the editors of U.S. News
The new Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster and Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster: Open-top driving performance as a twin pack
Mercedes-AMG is blowing even more fresh air into the AMG GT family. Shortly after the world premiere of the AM
Mitsubishi 2017 Mirage G4 features superior fuel economy
Sedan one of top environmentally conscious gas-powered cars in industry today New York – Mitsubishi Motors North
All-new 2017 Honda Civic Hatchback arrives this fall in US
First 5-door Hatchback for Civic lineup that combines Euro-inspired styling and five-door versatility
All-New 2017 Honda Civic Hatchback arrives this fall in North America
Arriving this fall in North America, the 2017 Civic Hatchback is the latest addition to the much-heralded
RECENT
POPULAR
COMMENTS
Erik addresses rumors that Angeline has new BF
Posted On Saturday, December 31, 2016
Toni returns to hosting after giving birth
Posted On Saturday, December 31, 2016
Kim Chiu to star in new Chito Roño movie
Posted On Saturday, December 31, 2016
Cai Cortez, husband welcome baby boy
Posted On Saturday, December 31, 2016
Bea Alonzo supports Kim-Gerald teleserye reunion
Posted On Saturday, December 31, 2016
Bristol: I wasn't forced to dance
Posted On Monday, December 6, 2010
Enchong Dee says he's dating a celebrity
Posted On Monday, March 7, 2011
Filipino boy singing Beyonce featured on Perez Hilton
Posted On Monday, December 13, 2010
Black Eyed Peas artist calls on Aquino
Posted On Monday, December 27, 2010
Rap Star Lil Wayne Out of Jail
Posted On Thursday, November 4, 2010
[…] Foods that aggravate arthritis...
Posted On Monday, August 22, 2016
[…] para Balita.com […]
Posted On Sunday, May 15, 2016
[…] je známá pácháním brutálníh...
Posted On Sunday, April 24, 2016
[…] Fil-Am gymnast Cienna Samiley...
Posted On Friday, December 25, 2015
[…] Megan Young: College first...
Posted On Friday, December 25, 2015
Legal Center
Off
Campaign Promoting Benefits Of U.S. Citizenship Targets Asian Immigrants, Fastest Growing Immigrant Population
Eligible immigrants strongly urged to take the first step now to have a chance of becoming a U.S. citizen before November election Over 300,000
Posted On Saturday, November 5, 2016
Off
Campaign Promoting Benefits Of U.S. Citizenship Targets Asian Immigrants, Fastest Growing Immigrant Population
Eligible immigrants strongly urged to take the first step now to have a chance of becoming a U.S. citizen before November election Over 300,000
Posted On Saturday, October 29, 2016
Off
Campaign Promoting Benefits Of U.S. Citizenship Targets Asian Immigrants, Fastest Growing Immigrant Population
Eligible immigrants strongly urged to take the first step now to have a chance of becoming a U.S. citizen before November election Over 300,000
Posted On Saturday, October 22, 2016
Contact Balita
Name *
* Please enter your name
Email *
* Please enter a valid email address
Message *
* Please enter message
Submit
Stop Invading Mosquitoes
<p>The video cannot be shown. Your web browser does not support iFrames.</p>
Tweets by @balitamedia
Loading Family Features Content Widget
Loading Family Features Article
Headlines
Trump nominee for state secretary grilled on EJKs in PHL
Duterte: I never ordered cops to execute drug suspects
Intelligent Clearance Sonar, a safety support technology for parking
OVP: Robredo in US with family, monitoring relief ops
Sneak peek to the 128th Rose Parade
Erik addresses rumors that Angeline has new BF
Toni returns to hosting after giving birth
Passengers stranded at ports as Typhoon Nina approaches on Christmas Day
Rhony Laigo
Half million undocumented apply for license
Families to ‘Walk n’ Roll’ on Sept. 20 for ataxia that afflicts many
Fil-Ams shocked by Sen. Yee’s arrest
Categories
Home
Announcements
Specials & Promos
Weekend Balita Digital Edition
Contact Us
The US Asian Post
Entertainment
Erik addresses rumors that Angeline has new BF
Toni returns to hosting after giving birth
Kim Chiu to star in new Chito Roño movie
Cai Cortez, husband welcome baby boy
Bea Alonzo supports Kim-Gerald teleserye reunion
Erik Matti: Give indie MMFF entries a chance
Bianca, Miguel not rushing into having relationship
Sarah G, Ebe Dancel win big at 29th Awit Awards
Jannelle So
So La – Graceful in the Big Apple (Part 2 of 2)
Graceful in the Big Apple (Part 1 of 2)
Speculations, hype and strategy around Mayweather-Pacquiao fight
Fil-Am News
Trump nominee for state secretary grilled on EJKs in PHL
Simbang Gabi in Los Angeles celebrates its 14th anniversary
Unbearable grief on the loss of a son and remembering treasured memories
Jollibee, partner to list subsidiary on Vietnam Stock Exchange
Trump win puts future DREAMers in question
Senators on CIDG operation that led to Espinosa’s death: Premeditated
Too early to assess impact of a Trump win on PHL
Robredo hopes Duterte will keep promise to stop cussing
Myrna Aquitania
Unbearable grief on the loss of a son and remembering treasured memories
Taking advantage of various community Library special events
‘Beautiful’ The Carole King Musical: The singer’s legacy to our generation
Popular Post
Bristol: I wasn't forced to dance
9 Comments
Enchong Dee says he's dating a celebrity
8 Comments
Filipino boy singing Beyonce featured on Perez Hilton
2 Comments
Black Eyed Peas artist calls on Aquino
2 Comments
Rap Star Lil Wayne Out of Jail
1 Comment
Opportunities in the U.S. Army
Food & Dining
Chef Claude Tayag to showcase ‘Flavors of The Philippines’ in annual Embassy Chef Challenge
Mikuni Seafood Buffet: For the Best buffet and dining experience in Torrance
A Leafy Superfood Worth Learning About
Holiday recipes from top Paris chefs: French-grown quinoa, black truffle, vegetable roots and mushrooms by Alain Ducasse
Safety deserves a place at the Thanksgiving table
Quick and Easy Breakfasts for Busy Families
Just desserts: The rise of East Asia's pudding places
Wagyu Beef Steak Bowl
Rey Andres
OC Fil-Am Chamber of Commerce’s 22nd Awards Gala focuses on next gen
Asian Business Association of OC Connects Companies with Entrepreneurs
Congen Adelio Angelito Cruz ‘Meets and Greets’ Pinoys in Bellflower
Recent Tags
Announcements
Attorneys
Balita Shoppers' Guide
Bankruptcy
Chito Parazo
Columnists
Destinations
Elena Johnson
Entertainment
Events
Fashion
Fil-Am News
Food & Dining
Headlines
Health & Beauty
Hong Kong
Immigration
Jannelle So
Joseph Doratan
Las Vegas
Legal Center
Lifestyle News
Market Place
Money & Business
Motoring
Myrna Aquitania
Philippine News
Renae Punzalan
Rey Andres
Rhony Laigo
San Francisco
Specials & Promos
Sports
Travel and Leisure
Videos
© Copyright 2011. All Right Reserved
Balita Online
|
Contact Us